TUC general secretary says workers are being ‘pushed to breaking point’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

TUC general secretary says workers are being ‘pushed to breaking point’

By Press Association
October 17 2022, 10.32pm
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady will say workers are being ‘pushed to breaking point’ (PA)
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady will say workers are being ‘pushed to breaking point’ (PA)

The UK is on course for two decades of “lost living standards”, a union leader is warning.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said workers were being “pushed to breaking point” amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

In her final address to the TUC Congress as head of the union federation before stepping down, she will call for an economy “that rewards work – not wealth.”

She will tell delegates at the opening of the conference in Brighton on Tuesday: “Under the Conservatives, working people have got poorer, while shareholders have got richer.

“We’re in the longest squeeze on real wages since Napoleonic times. The worst in modern history.

“If ministers and employers keep hammering pay packets at the same rate, UK workers are on course to suffer two decades of lost living standards.

“Over the next three years alone real earnings are set to fall by another £4,000.

“We have got to stop the rot. Families cannot afford to tighten their belts anymore – they are at breaking point.”

She will also repeat her criticism of government plans on industrial action, which the TUC has already pledged to fight in the courts.

“Just when the citizens of this country are in despair, when key workers’ kids are going to school with holes in their shoes, and young families are worried sick about taking on a mortgage – Liz Truss’s top priority is to make it harder for workers to win better pay.

“It’s a cynical effort to distract from the mess this Government has caused.

“If ministers cross the road to pick a fight with us then we will meet them halfway.

“Today I give ministers notice. We’ve already taken legal counsel and we know you’re in breach of international law and trade deals that enshrine labour standards.

“So read my lips: we will see you in court.”

She will say that the Government cannot be trusted with the economy, describing the Conservatives as “toxic.”

She will add: “We know who creates real wealth in this country.

TUC Congress 2019
Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the TUC (PA)

“It’s not hedge fund managers who made a mint by betting on the pound crashing. Or the former chancellor who popped champagne corks with them afterwards.

“It’s the honest, hard-working people of this country.

“Downing Street says we need to focus on growth, not wealth redistribution.

“Well, they have no plan for growth, but they do have one for redistribution. They are lifting the cap on bankers’ bonuses and driving down public servants’ pay.”

The TUC estimates that real wages will not recover their 2008 level until 2028.

This will result in workers losing a further £4,000, on average, over the next three years as a result of inflation outstripping wage growth, it estimated.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Liz Truss will hope openly apologising for ‘mistakes’ in her tumultuous early premiership will pacify restless Tory colleagues as she seeks to fight on for another day in No 10 (Daniel Leal/PA)
Apologetic Truss looks to next election as she aims to pacify restless Tories
One in five applications from firms wanting to join the consumer investment market in 2021/22 were not approved or were withdrawn, according to the Financial Conduct Authority (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
One in five firms prevented from entering the consumer investments market
Nearly one in three people say they are assessing whether every single purchase they make is necessary as their budgets are squeezed by rising costs, according to Barclaycard (Philip Toscano/PA)
Not going out: 51% of people ‘will spend more evenings at home to save…
Disabled people feel ‘ignored’ by the Government over the energy crisis, research has found (PA)
Government failing disabled people over cost-of-living crisis, charity warns
A lack of basic digital skills is costing workers and the UK economy billions of pounds, a study has suggested (PA)
Lack of digital skills ‘costing UK workers more than £5bn in earnings’
(Daniel Leal/PA)
Liz Truss apologises for ‘mistakes’ and vows to lead Tories into next election
Jeremy Hunt’s predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng said in September that he and the Prime Minister were ‘absolutely committed’ to the triple lock (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jeremy Hunt signals state pensions triple lock could be scrapped
Jeremy Hunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
New economic body announced by Chancellor to include Osborne’s ex-chief of staff
(Eve Sleep/PA)
Bensons for Beds rescues Eve Sleep brand after hiring administrators
Markets were buoyed by Jeremy Hunt’s emergency statement (House of Commons/PA)
Chancellor’s economic U-turn brings ‘relief to stressed financial markets’

Most Read

1
Dundee captain Charlie Adam could miss out upcoming games.
Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam reveals new coaching role
2
Traffic jam. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan
8
3
Head chef Kanaporn Green, owner Kat McLellan and head chef Jittawan Lusby in the kitchen. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Leven’s hidden gem Udon Thai Street Food offers authentic dishes to Fife locals
4
Donald Gordon, chairman of the Dundee Civic Trust.
Electric train bridge demolitions could cut off Broughty Ferry shops
10
5
Antony O'Hare.
Forfar dad snared by paedophile hunters banned from contact with children after grooming decoy…
6
Boo sniffed out more than 5,000 fake cigarettes.
Boo the sniffer dog helps bust seven shops selling fake cigarettes in Dundee
7
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
8
Police are carrying out enquiries on Morgan Place in Dundee following the unexplained death of a teenage girl. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Police probe unexplained sudden death of teenage girl in Dundee
9
Over 100 bikers turned out in Ladybank on Sunday to pay respects to bike fanatic Frank Foster. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Fife family speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad
10
Sainsbury's, Tom Johnston Road, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford.
Argos store inside Sainsbury’s Dundee hit by break-in

More from The Courier

Djoum could make his first start for United against Killie. Image: SNS
Arnaud Djoum: I can win silverware with Dundee United
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady will say workers are being ‘pushed to breaking point’ (PA)
Monday court round-up — Musician exposed and mother biter jailed
Evening telegraph/ Courier Arbroath news CR0038936 G Jennings pics , Glow Sports at The Saltire Sports Centre in Arbroath run by Lauren Simpson, Aaron Burgess & Elliot Iverson, thursday 13th October.
Glow sports sessions to tackle anti-social behaviour offered in Angus schools
Photo shows two people standing in front of a windoe pane with an image of Dundee from decades ago.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee's Discovery Dome Experience is on a whole new level
The incident happened on the A922 near Lunan in Angus. Image: Google Street View.
Two taken to hospital after crash on A92 between Arbroath and Montrose
Bobby Linn (left) is congratulates by boss Dick Campbell on Friday night against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Bobby Linn reveals desire to end career at Arbroath - but has no plans…
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during "Iain Dale's All Talk with Nicola Sturgeon", at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Picture date: Wednesday August 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Fringe. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
6 key questions as SNP unveils refreshed independence blueprint
Farmland opposite Westfield Loan is the planned site of the Scotia development. Image: Google Maps
£35 million housing plan launched for Forfar site
Ncuti Gatwa during his days at Dunfermline High School.
Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa's acting career began in Fife school show - with…
The first year students enjoyed the traditional Raisin Monday fun.
Best photos from St Andrews University's Raisin Monday celebrations 2022

Editor's Picks

Most Commented