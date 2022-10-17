Not going out: 51% of people ‘will spend more evenings at home to save money’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Not going out: 51% of people ‘will spend more evenings at home to save money’

By Press Association
October 18 2022, 12.03am
Nearly one in three people say they are assessing whether every single purchase they make is necessary as their budgets are squeezed by rising costs, according to Barclaycard (Philip Toscano/PA)
Nearly one in three people say they are assessing whether every single purchase they make is necessary as their budgets are squeezed by rising costs, according to Barclaycard (Philip Toscano/PA)

Nearly one in three (32%) people say they are assessing whether every single purchase they make is necessary as their budgets are squeezed by rising costs, a survey has found.

To save money, more than half (51%) are planning to spend more evenings at home over the coming months, entertaining themselves with box sets, video games and board games instead of going out.

Barclaycard, which sees nearly half of the nation’s credit and debit card transactions, said that in September spending on non-essential items grew by just 1.0% year on year, which is the lowest point since February 2021, when coronavirus measures were still in place.

More than half (53%) of people polled are planning to cut down on discretionary spending, such as buying clothes or eating and drinking out, to be able to afford their energy bills this autumn and winter.

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of those questioned for Barclaycard said they are finding ways to save energy at home to help them afford rising household bills.

Turning off lights when they leave a room, wearing more layers, and boiling only as much water as they need are among the habits people are adopting, according to the research.

And among the two-thirds (67%) of people who are looking to reduce the cost of their weekly shop, 30% are only purchasing some items on a “need-to-buy” basis, to save money and avoid waste.

Two-fifths (39%) of those surveyed have already started putting money aside for Christmas, to ensure they have enough saved for gifts and get-togethers.

Despite the pressure on household budgets, a third (33%) of pet owners said they are spending the same amount on their animals as they did last year – and 17% are spending less on themselves so they do not have to reduce their spending on their pets.

Esme Harwood, director at Barclaycard, said: “Consumers continue to take a resourceful approach to money management – including putting aside money for Christmas – which will become even more important for weathering the unpredictable months ahead.”

– The consumer confidence survey was carried out between September 23 and 26 by Opinium Research for Barclaycard.

