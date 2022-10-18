THG shares rise after Softbank sells stake to founder and Qatar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

THG shares rise after Softbank sells stake to founder and Qatar

By Press Association
October 18 2022, 9.08am
The Hut Group undated handout photo of some of their products. THG has confirmed that Japanese investment giant Softbank has dumped its stock in the company (THG/PA)
The Hut Group undated handout photo of some of their products. THG has confirmed that Japanese investment giant Softbank has dumped its stock in the company (THG/PA)

Shares in ecommerce firm THG lifted on Tuesday after Softbank offloaded its stake to the firm’s founder and the Qatar Investment Authority.

The Manchester-based group’s stock rose by 10.2% to 50.5p in early trading as shareholders welcomed the move.

Nevertheless, THG’s shares have fallen to around 90% below the level when Softbank first purchased an almost-£500 million minority stake.

The exit by Softbank marked an end to the Japanese investment group’s disastrous investment in THG, writing off as much as £450 million from previous valuations of its stake.

Matthew Moulding
THG founder Matthew Moulding has increased his stake in the company (THG/PA)

THG, which was previously called The Hut Group, said late on Monday that Softbank has agreed to sell 67.8 million shares to Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, while founder and chief executive Matthew Moulding will buy the remaining 12.8 million shares.

The online retail business, which owns brands including Cult Beauty and MyProtein, has been hit hard in recent months by slowing sales and rising cost pressures.

Mr Moulding said: “I’m delighted to be further increasing my family’s stake in THG, continuing our unswerving support following on from other recent share purchases.

“QIA shares the board’s vision of the scale of opportunity for THG, building a British global success story in large and growing addressable markets. QIA’s long-term investment approach is a positive endorsement for the UK as a whole.

“I’m incredibly proud of the progress the team continue to make in each of our major divisions, and believe the uncertain macro-conditions provide an even greater opportunity for THG to further disrupt global beauty, nutrition and technology markets.”

Liberum equity analyst Wayne Brown said: “On an underlying basis the group is cheap but we see little catalyst coming from trading considering the consumer backdrop.

“However the further increase in Mouldings stake and by QIA may very well increase rumours that THG will be subject to a potential management buyout.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Figures showed sales grew by just 1% to £3.94 billion over the past financial year (Asos/PA)
Asos reveals stock write-downs amid overhaul after losses as shoppers cut back
Prime Minister Liz Truss insisted she is ‘a fighter not a quitter’ after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urged her to go for having ‘crashed’ the economy (House of Commons/PA)
Liz Truss tells hostile Commons ‘I’m a fighter not a quitter’
Prime Minister Liz Truss has insisted she is ‘completely committed’ to the triple lock on state pensions (House of Commons/PA)
Liz Truss ‘committed’ to pensions triple lock after anger over possible ditching
Prime Minister Liz Truss reacts during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)
Truss tells MPs she is sorry and has made mistakes as she fights for…
Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has said it is ‘not acceptable’ to stop children getting to school or commuters getting to work during rail strikes (Aaron Chown/PA)
Trevelyan: Rail strikes stopping children getting to school are ‘not acceptable’
High Streets will see taxes hiked in April due to inflation (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Firms face £2.7bn business rates hike from April due to inflation
Ministers are facing calls to stick by the former chancellor’s pledge to uprate welfare payments in line with inflation (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Raise benefits in line with inflation before next April, Government told
Shares in the UK’s biggest lenders have slid amid reports that the Chancellor could target banks with higher taxes on their swelling profits (Marc Ward/ PA)
Bank shares slide amid speculation of ‘ludicrous’ windfall taxes
The creation of a new public sector body to oversee Britain’s railways has been delayed (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Creation of Great British Railways delayed
The average UK house price reached a record high of £296,000 in August after jumping by £36,000 annually, according to official figures (Yui Mok/PA)
Average UK house price hit record high of £296,000 in August

Most Read

1
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder
2
John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household…
4
3
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families…
4
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
5
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
6
dundee espresso lab
Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee
7
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
8
Tommy O'Dell and his DMA's bandmates will perform at Fat Sam's Live in April. Image: Andrew Cawley
Australian rockers DMA’S announce Dundee show
9
A packed Saints section at Easter Road last season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash…
10
Eric Hepburn.
Covid tester cleared of stalking ‘terrified’ Blairgowrie volunteer

More from The Courier

Photo shows a sign for Broughty Ferry railway station, with the name written in English and Gaelic.
STEVE FINAN: Stop pretending Scotland is a Gaelic-speaking nation
Henry's Coffee House in City Square
Henry’s Coffee House Dundee drive-thru plans recommended for refusal
A frustrated Edwards salutes the United fans. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards accuses referee Kevin Clancy of time-wasting jibe in Dundee United defeat
James McPake was full of praise for Craig Wighton. Photographs: Craig Brown.
James McPake says it's Dunfermline's job to get 'vintage' Craig Wighton back to Premiership…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Residents at two Fife care homes have showcase their new skills at their graduation ceremonies. Picture shows; Joseph Russell. Fife. Supplied by Four Seasons Health Care Group Date; 17/10/2022
Fife care home residents show off new graffiti skills at 'graduation' ceremony
The migrating autumn visitors fill the skyline over Montrose. Image: Paul Reid
Montrose Pinkies peak at nearly 40,000: But how do you count such a huge…
Seagreen wind farm jackets at the Port of Nigg. Seagreen is one of SSE Renewables' projects that help Scotland's economy
Top 4 results of SSE Renewables’ projects & activities in Scotland
The dilapidated Crown Hotel in Cowdenbeath. Image: DC Thomson.
Fire-ravaged Cowdenbeath hotel to be transformed into shops and flats
King Street in Stanley, Perthshire
Five cars targeted by overnight thieves in Stanley
The VAR set-up in Baillieston. Image: SNS
Everything you need to know about how VAR will work in Scottish football

Editor's Picks

Most Commented