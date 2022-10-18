Moneysupermarket sees revenue boosted as shoppers hunt for value

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Moneysupermarket sees revenue boosted as shoppers hunt for value

By Press Association
October 18 2022, 11.10am
Price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com Group said its total revenue hit £102 million in the three months to September 30 (Tim Goode/ PA)
Price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com Group said its total revenue hit £102 million in the three months to September 30 (Tim Goode/ PA)

Price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com Group has revealed its revenues in the latest quarter surged by a third as customers flocked to find good deals on travel, loans and savings.

The group said its total revenue hit £102 million in the three months to September 30, up by a third compared with £76.4 million in the same period last year.

The platform saw particularly strong year-on-year growth for its travel deals, which quadrupled in the latest quarter.

However, the travel sector was impacted by the pandemic last year and the knock-on effect on people’s hesitancy to go on international holidays.

Travel revenue was therefore just half of its pre-pandemic levels, which the group said was a result of weaker consumer sentiment softening demand.

But Moneysupermarket saw its money deals surge, with shoppers particularly keen to lock down banking deals.

The platform offers price comparisons on banking products including current and savings accounts, ISAs and travel money, as well as mortgage products and loans – with Moneysupermarket taking a payment from the companies that list on the website.

The Bank of England hiked interest rates to 2.25% in September and mortgage rates have risen sharply in recent weeks, meaning consumers have had more of an incentive to shop around for better savings rates or cheaper mortgage deals.

The platform’s insurance arm brought in the biggest proportion of revenue in the latest quarter, hitting £45 million and growing a tenth on the previous year.

Moneysupermarket said its third-quarter performance was ahead of expectations, particularly in its money arm, and that it expects its full-year earnings to be towards the upper end of market guidance.

Peter Duffy, the group’s chief executive, said: “The cost-of-living crisis makes our purpose of helping households save money as important as ever.

“There are early signs of improving trends in the insurance market, and in the money market more consumers are finding attractive products to switch to.

“Our strong brands are well equipped to support consumers at this critical time.”

Investment experts added that price comparison sites are well positioned to perform well during tough economic times when cost-conscious consumers are more likely to spend time searching for cheaper deals.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, said: “With the cost-of-living crisis and squeezed household budgets, consumers are desperately looking for ways to reduce their monthly bills.

“This plays into the hands of Moneysupermarket.com, which helps customers find cost savings on insurance, mortgages, and loans.

“Mortgage rates in particular have soared in the aftermath of the mini-budget, prompting flexible-rate mortgage holders to quickly seek better deals.”

Shares in Moneysupermarket jumped by more than 7% on Tuesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Figures showed sales grew by just 1% to £3.94 billion over the past financial year (Asos/PA)
Asos reveals stock write-downs amid overhaul after losses as shoppers cut back
Prime Minister Liz Truss insisted she is ‘a fighter not a quitter’ after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urged her to go for having ‘crashed’ the economy (House of Commons/PA)
Liz Truss tells hostile Commons ‘I’m a fighter not a quitter’
Prime Minister Liz Truss has insisted she is ‘completely committed’ to the triple lock on state pensions (House of Commons/PA)
Liz Truss ‘committed’ to pensions triple lock after anger over possible ditching
Prime Minister Liz Truss reacts during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)
Truss tells MPs she is sorry and has made mistakes as she fights for…
Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has said it is ‘not acceptable’ to stop children getting to school or commuters getting to work during rail strikes (Aaron Chown/PA)
Trevelyan: Rail strikes stopping children getting to school are ‘not acceptable’
High Streets will see taxes hiked in April due to inflation (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Firms face £2.7bn business rates hike from April due to inflation
Ministers are facing calls to stick by the former chancellor’s pledge to uprate welfare payments in line with inflation (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Raise benefits in line with inflation before next April, Government told
Shares in the UK’s biggest lenders have slid amid reports that the Chancellor could target banks with higher taxes on their swelling profits (Marc Ward/ PA)
Bank shares slide amid speculation of ‘ludicrous’ windfall taxes
The creation of a new public sector body to oversee Britain’s railways has been delayed (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Creation of Great British Railways delayed
The average UK house price reached a record high of £296,000 in August after jumping by £36,000 annually, according to official figures (Yui Mok/PA)
Average UK house price hit record high of £296,000 in August

Most Read

1
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder
2
John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household…
4
3
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families…
4
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
5
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
6
dundee espresso lab
Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee
7
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
8
Tommy O'Dell and his DMA's bandmates will perform at Fat Sam's Live in April. Image: Andrew Cawley
Australian rockers DMA’S announce Dundee show
9
A packed Saints section at Easter Road last season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash…
10
Eric Hepburn.
Covid tester cleared of stalking ‘terrified’ Blairgowrie volunteer

More from The Courier

Photo shows a sign for Broughty Ferry railway station, with the name written in English and Gaelic.
STEVE FINAN: Stop pretending Scotland is a Gaelic-speaking nation
Henry's Coffee House in City Square
Henry’s Coffee House Dundee drive-thru plans recommended for refusal
A frustrated Edwards salutes the United fans. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards accuses referee Kevin Clancy of time-wasting jibe in Dundee United defeat
James McPake was full of praise for Craig Wighton. Photographs: Craig Brown.
James McPake says it's Dunfermline's job to get 'vintage' Craig Wighton back to Premiership…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Residents at two Fife care homes have showcase their new skills at their graduation ceremonies. Picture shows; Joseph Russell. Fife. Supplied by Four Seasons Health Care Group Date; 17/10/2022
Fife care home residents show off new graffiti skills at 'graduation' ceremony
The migrating autumn visitors fill the skyline over Montrose. Image: Paul Reid
Montrose Pinkies peak at nearly 40,000: But how do you count such a huge…
Seagreen wind farm jackets at the Port of Nigg. Seagreen is one of SSE Renewables' projects that help Scotland's economy
Top 4 results of SSE Renewables’ projects & activities in Scotland
The dilapidated Crown Hotel in Cowdenbeath. Image: DC Thomson.
Fire-ravaged Cowdenbeath hotel to be transformed into shops and flats
King Street in Stanley, Perthshire
Five cars targeted by overnight thieves in Stanley
The VAR set-up in Baillieston. Image: SNS
Everything you need to know about how VAR will work in Scottish football

Editor's Picks

Most Commented