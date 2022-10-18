Supermarket giant to launch Asda Express convenience shops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Supermarket giant to launch Asda Express convenience shops

By Press Association
October 18 2022, 1.20pm
Asda is launching new Express stores in Sutton Coldfield and Tottenham Hale (Asda/PA)
Asda is launching new Express stores in Sutton Coldfield and Tottenham Hale (Asda/PA)

Asda has revealed plans to open its first high street convenience stores later this year under a new Asda Express brand.

The supermarket giant said it will open the first two stores under the brand in Sutton Coldfield next month and Tottenham Hale in London the following month.

Asda said the two openings will create 37 jobs.

It marks the start of a growth plan which will see Asda launch a further 30 sites next year, which are expected to create around 500 jobs.

Zuber and Mohsin Issa
Zuber, left, and Mohsin Issa, who bought Asda with private equity firm TDR Capital (EG/PA)

Asda said the growth of its convenience stores will be a “key element” in its strategic vision to overtake Sainsbury’s and become the UK’s second largest supermarket chain again.

The new Asda Express stores are situated in residential areas and will each stock around 3,000 products, the retailer said.

Stores will also offer hot and cold “food for now” from Asda and partner brands such as healthy food chain Leon, which is also owned by the billionaire Issa brothers.

The expansion into convenience is the latest shift in strategy since the Issas and private equity backers TDR Capital snapped up Asda in a £6.8 billion deal last year.

Mohsin Issa said: “The launch of our first two Asda Express convenience stores is a landmark moment for our great business and a key step on our journey to bring Asda to more customers in more communities right across the UK.

“The stores have been designed to cater for a broad range of customer needs – whether that’s popping in for a pint of milk, grabbing a spot of lunch on the go, or buying the fresh ingredients to cook dinner from scratch.

“We’re confident customers will find everything they need in these stores and enjoy the convenience of having a new type of Asda store on their doorstep.”

Asda has highlighted that the new Express stores are separate from the Asda On the Move convenience shops at forecourts which are operated by EG Group.

