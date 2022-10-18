Petrol prices rise for first time since early July By Press Association October 18 2022, 3.08pm The average cost of a litre of the fuel at UK forecourts on Monday was 162.8p, figures show (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Average petrol prices have risen for the first time since early July, figures show. Statistics from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy show the average cost of a litre of the fuel at UK forecourts on Monday was 162.8p. That was up from 162.1p a week ago, and was the first weekly increase since the seven days to July 4. The price rise comes after several countries cut their output of oil to boost its value. Recent strikes at refineries in France also pushed up wholesale costs. The average price of a litre of diesel on Monday was 181.9p, up from 180.8p last week. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Business Bank of England pushes back start of gilt sale to November 1 UK cities cancel bonfire night firework displays over cost-of-living crisis FTSE 100 holds onto gains as Liz Truss loses grip on power Inflation set to return to double-figures as food prices surge New tenants for Kirkcaldy offices after £300,000 investment 45% of mortgagors ‘would make big spending cuts if payments rise in next year’ Santander sees surge in calls to mortgage helplines after mini-budget Liz Truss battles on but poll suggests Tory members have lost faith Proposals to bring in four-day working week clears first Commons hurdle Liz Truss no longer standing by pension triple lock commitment Most Read 1 Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation 2 Fife family speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad 3 Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move… 4 Fife parents pay tribute after baby daughter’s sudden death 5 Residents unite as appeal lodged against refusal of St Andrews clifftop homes plan 6 Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan 9 7 Boo the sniffer dog helps bust seven shops selling fake cigarettes in Dundee 8 Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school 9 Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam reveals new coaching role 10 Drunk joyrider banned from road after crashing work van into Crieff garden More from The Courier Tuesday court round-up — Protest arrest and stabbing charge MARTEL MAXWELL: Our tooth fairy isn't the most organised but she means well Arbroath eye chance to close Championship basement gap as star man set to return… Robert Laurenson obituary: Dundee and Perth banker who played for St Johnstone North-east Tories throw support behind Liz Truss - with one MSP saying resignation calls… 146-house Scotia Homes Arbroath development sails through planning committee Fife gran who died suddenly changes three lives thanks to organ donation Which Rangers stars could Dundee face in Ibrox quarter-final? KEVIN PRINGLE: We need a general election - but do we also need an… St Johnstone seek more tickets for Friday night Hibs match at Easter Road after… Editor's Picks Fife parents pay tribute after baby daughter’s sudden death Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move back to Fife Man, 70, dies suddenly after collapsing at Dunfermline Bus Station Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation Warning public services in Perth and Kinross will stop or be cut amid £24m council budget gap KEVIN PRINGLE: We need a general election – but do we also need an MPs’ strike to make it happen? Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school 146-house Scotia Homes Arbroath development sails through planning committee North-east Tories throw support behind Liz Truss – with one MSP saying resignation calls are ‘ridiculous’ Man charged after riot police attend ‘paedophile’ protest in Kirkcaldy Most Commented 1 MARTEL MAXWELL: Our tooth fairy isn't the most organised but she means well 2 Electric train bridge demolitions could cut off Broughty Ferry shops 3 Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan 4 Traffic issues on M90 for second day with traffic chaos heading to Queensferry Crossing 5 Everything you need to know about beer festival Skotoberfest taking place in Dundee 6 Fife grandad opens up about life in 'bug-ridden and rat-infested' Iraq jail cell with 40 criminals 7 NHS Tayside treat most attack victims in Scotland as MSP brands region 'the assault capital' 8 Dundee golf course 'decimated' in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades 9 7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and Angus 10 Roads and schools fears over 150-house Arbroath development set for planning go ahead