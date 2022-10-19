Network Rail calls for ‘intensive’ talks to head off more strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Network Rail calls for ‘intensive’ talks to head off more strikes

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 2.54pm
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (PA)
Network Rail has invited union leaders to “intensive” talks next week in a bid to avert a fresh wave of strikes in a long-running row over pay, jobs and conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said its members will walk out on November 3, 5 and 7, threatening more travel misery for passengers after months of industrial action.

Network Rail’s chief negotiator, Tim Shoveller, has written to RMT general secretary Mick Lynch strongly denying union claims of a U-turn on a pay offer.

He wrote: “Nothing could be further from the truth. People were concerned to know if the current offer had been withdrawn and we simply confirmed it was still on the table.

Tim Shoveller, chief negotiator at Network Rail
“We remain open to additional ideas that would make us more productive and generate additional funding for pay.

“On one issue our offer has changed already – for the better. Recognising colleagues’ genuine fears about job security we are now offering an even stronger jobs guarantee.

“This is our commitment to no compulsory redundancy for general grades colleagues until January 31 2025.”

Empty platforms and a stationary train at Kings Cross station in London in October amid a strike
Empty platforms and a stationary train at Kings Cross station in London in October amid a strike (PA)

Mr Shoveller spelt out Network Rail’s offer:

– A 4% increase in base pay backdated to January 1 2022, including shift pay and overtime;

– A 4% increase in base pay from January 1 2023;

– A £250 increase in base salary backdated to January 2021 for workers whose annual base salary in 2021 was less than £24,000; and

– A 75% discount on leisure travel for staff, their partner and any dependents.

The letter added: “This comprehensively responds to the elements in your dispute. In the current climate of significant economic uncertainty and looming public spending cuts I think that’s a fair package.

“And I think many of our colleagues think so too, which is why we are disappointed you’ve never put it to a referendum.”

Network Rail has always been transparent about 1,850 maintenance jobs being lost over the next 12-18 months through a voluntary redundancy scheme, Mr Shoveller added.

