FTSE 100 back in the red as bank shares slide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

FTSE 100 back in the red as bank shares slide

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 5.35pm
The FTSE 100 slipped into the red as the UK’s inflation rate hit another 40-year high in September (PA)
The FTSE 100 slipped into the red as the UK’s inflation rate hit another 40-year high in September (PA)

The FTSE 100 slipped into the red as the UK’s inflation rate hit another 40-year high in September.

London’s top index lost grip of the gains made earlier in the week as enthusiasm waned in the aftermath of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s fiscal policy U-turns.

The FTSE 100 closed 11.75 points lower, or 0.17%, at 6,924.99.

The UK’s Consumer Prices Index reading came in above expectations, at 10.1% in September, driven up by surging food prices, the Office for National Statistics said.

And London’s top index was driven down by sliding shares in Britain’s biggest banks, after reports Mr Jeremy Hunt could be weighing up a decision to slap higher taxes on lenders’ profits.

Shares in FTSE 100-listed banking giants Lloyds Banking Group, Natwest, and Barclays were all down on Wednesday as investors reacted to the speculation.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “UK banking shares have struggled the most today on fears that they could be hit by a new windfall tax, on top of the 8% banking surcharge they pay, on top of the corporation tax rate.

“With that due to rise to 25% next year, it seems there is no length that politicians will stoop to try and fill various holes in the public finances.

“Never mind that they risk crushing investment in the process.”

The pound also slipped back down from its gains earlier in the week. It was down 0.75% against the US dollar when markets closed, at 1.1236 dollars, and just fractionally up by 0.02% against the euro, at 1.1484 euros.

The more downbeat sentiment was reflected across European and US markets as well. The German Dax closed 0.19% lower and the French Cac was down 0.43%.

In the US, the S&P 500 was down 0.29% and Dow Jones edged up by 0.03% when European markets closed.

In company news, it has been a tumultuous day for online fashion retailer Asos, which said it needs to write off up to £130 million of stock amid a slump in consumer spending.

It told shareholders it made a pre-tax loss of £31.9 million in the year to August 31, a sharp drop from the £177 million in profit it made a year ago.

Nevertheless, investors were placated by the group’s plans for a turnaround and its shares jumped up by 12.2%.

On the other hand, Just Eat Takeaway.com cheered a return to underlying profit earlier than expected after embarking on a “path to profitability” earlier in the year.

It said it achieved underlying earnings in the third quarter despite the number of takeaway orders dropping by 11% in the period.

Shares in Just Eat were up by 2%.

Elsewhere in the food and drinks world, Revolution Bars said Tube and train strikes had driven down sales, which dropped by 9% compared to the previous year, over the past quarter.

But it also delivered good news for shareholders in the form of a £16.5 million takeover of pub operator the Peach Pub Company.

However, investors were spooked by the sales slump and shares in Revolution Bars plunged by 13.5%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were BP, up 10p to 455.25p, International Consolidated Airlines Group, up 2.24p to 118.1p, Pershing Square Holdings, up 50p to 2,720p, HSBC Holdings, up 8.25p to 474p, and Vodafone Group, up 1.55p to 101.16p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Kingfisher, down 12.7p to 203p, Segro, down 35.2p to 715.4p, Lloyds Banking Group, down 2p to 40.61p, Hargreaves Lansdown, down 33.8p to 765.2p, Rightmove, down 20.3p to 460.2p, and Dechra Pharmaceuticals, down 106p to 2,608p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Suella Braverman and Liz Truss (Carl De Souza/Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Braverman hits out at ‘tumultuous’ Liz Truss as she exits as home secretary
Home Secretary Suella Braverman.(Jacob King/PA)
Suella Braverman out as home secretary as Liz Truss battles to cling onto power
The deputy governor of the Bank of England has said that the Government did not fully brief the Bank on its mini budget and sweeping tax-cutting plans before it was unveiled (Phil Noble/ PA)
Bank of England ‘blindsided’ by unexpected elements of mini-budget
Managing Director of Iceland, Richard Walker at a branch of the supermarket in Islington (David Parry/PA)
Iceland managing director Richard Walker launches campaign to become Tory MP
Vivid Halo owner Helen Johnston.
Eyes on the dyes: New Perthshire hair salon specialises in colouring
An electric car is charged at a charging station during a press tour of the plant of the German manufacturer Volkswagen AG in Zwickau, Germany (AP)
Germany to massively expand electric car charging network
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (PA)
Network Rail calls for ‘intensive’ talks to head off more strikes
Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)
Truss vows to fight on as Tory MPs go public with concerns about her…
Figures showed sales grew by just 1% to £3.94 billion over the past financial year (Asos/PA)
Asos reveals stock write-downs amid overhaul after losses as shoppers cut back
Prime Minister Liz Truss insisted she is ‘a fighter not a quitter’ after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urged her to go for having ‘crashed’ the economy (House of Commons/PA)
Liz Truss tells hostile Commons ‘I’m a fighter not a quitter’

Most Read

1
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder
2
John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household…
6
3
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families…
4
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
5
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
6
dundee espresso lab
Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee
7
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
8
Tommy O'Dell and his DMA's bandmates will perform at Fat Sam's Live in April. Image: Andrew Cawley
Australian rockers DMA’S announce Dundee show
9
A packed Saints section at Easter Road last season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash…
10
Eric Hepburn.
Covid tester cleared of stalking ‘terrified’ Blairgowrie volunteer

More from The Courier

CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
Matty Todd was delighted with his goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline's Matty Todd reveals he couldn't run when he received ball for 'best ever'…
A contentious penalty cost Dundee United at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: VAR will help Scottish referees but what we really need is a…
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Angus man's desperate hunt for distinctive falcon after escape from Montrose aviary
The FTSE 100 slipped into the red as the UK’s inflation rate hit another 40-year high in September (PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Police perjury and football foam charges
image shows a still from the 'That Guy' campaign video, featuring four young men sitting round a table in a bar.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: 'That Guy' can be the good guy when it comes to ending…
The Starbucks drive-thru sign has been erected beside the new petrol station. Image: Adam MacDonald
Starbucks confirms opening of drive-thru at new Asda petrol station site
Photo shows a protester in Parliament Square holding a placard which says 'Liz Truss - shelf life of a lettuce'.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Can Liz Truss still pull off a dignified exit?
whsmith
Too Good To Go: Here's what I got in my WHSmith bag from Dundee's…
Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto. Image: PA Photo/Laura Edwards.
Midweek meal: For an easy win, try Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto

Editor's Picks

Most Commented