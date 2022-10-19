Advertising regulator signals crackdown on ‘hot air’ environmental claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Advertising regulator signals crackdown on ‘hot air’ environmental claims

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 12.03am
The Advertising Standards Authority found consumers did not fully understand environmental claims made by companies (John Walton/PA)
The advertising regulator is to crack down on “hot air” environmental claims amid consumer confusion around terms such as “carbon neutral” and “net zero”.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said the public remained wary of “green washing” by companies and signalled it would consider increased enforcement action to ensure consumers are not misled by brands attempting to boost their environmental credentials.

A study by the ASA found broad consumer engagement on environmental issues which influenced their understanding of related advertising claims.

However it found that consumers have a low overall understanding of environmental claims used by advertisers, and can tend to cynicism around brands trying to promote their environmental achievements.

Offsetting claims such as “carbon neutral” and “net zero” are currently the primary source of confusion and misunderstanding.

The ASA indicated that simplifying and standardising these definitions, alongside electric and hybrid vehicle claims, was key to providing clarity and policing of their usage by independent bodies.

The watchdog said advertising could play an important role in helping consumers make informed choices, and it was important that the environmental claims they see and hear were truthful, responsible and treated them fairly.

There are currently no official definitions for terms such as “carbon neutral” or “net zero” and no fixed rules for how businesses should achieve these goals.

The ASA said there was concern that some methods of achieving carbon neutrality or net zero were “not as robust as they could be”.

It is to update its guidance on such claims before the end of the year before carrying out a six-month monitoring period.

It has also pledged to take proactive action immediately to crack down on unqualified claims that are likely to breach existing rules.

The findings come a day after the ASA banned two posters for HSBC advertising the bank’s green initiatives but omitting information about the bank’s own contribution to carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions.

The ASA’s director of complaints and investigations, Miles Lockwood, said: “Our research shows that there is consumer confusion about the meanings and the evidence behind carbon neutral, net zero and ad claims for hybrid and electric vehicles. It also suggests there is a need for them to be simplified and standardised.

“All of which signals that while the UK public buy in to companies doing the right thing on the environment, they remain wary of ‘greenwashing’.

“We’ll act on these findings: updating guidance; sharing with Government and partners; reviewing the evidence and taking enforcement action where necessary; to ensure environmental claims aren’t just hot air.”

