Food safety watchdog warns don’t eat food past use-by date or turn off fridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Food safety watchdog warns don’t eat food past use-by date or turn off fridge

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 12.02pm
A packet of Sainsbury’s ‘Taste the Difference Ultimate Pork Sausages’, showing a use-by date (PA)
A packet of Sainsbury’s ‘Taste the Difference Ultimate Pork Sausages’, showing a use-by date (PA)

The food safety watchdog has warned consumers against eating food past its use-by date or switching off the fridge and freezer after finding significant numbers are doing both to save money.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said some consumers were taking risks with food safety because of money pressures and rising energy costs.

A survey by the FSA found that 40% of consumers are worried about being able to afford food in the next month.

Some 30% said they had skipped a meal or cut down the size of their meals over the past month because they did not have enough money to buy food.

The poll suggests that a third of people (32%) ate food past its use-by date – after which time the product can be unsafe to consume – at least once in the past month because they could not afford to buy more food.

Almost a fifth of people (18%) turned off a fridge or freezer containing food at least once in the last month to reduce energy bills and save money.

FSA chief executive Emily Miles said: “We know many people are worried about food affordability right now and our evidence shows that people are finding ways to save money where they can.

“It’s not a good idea to turn off the fridge or eat food past its use-by date as these things can lead to a higher risk of you becoming ill with food poisoning.

“Your fridge is a useful appliance that not only keeps your food safe but can help cut down what you end up throwing out. Keeping your fridge cold enough, 5°C or below, will prevent bacteria from multiplying on your food and make it last as long as it can.

“You should also keep food with a ‘use by date’ in the fridge and think about freezing it on or before the day of the date if you’re not going to use it.

“We’ve got lots more advice on our website to help people use their judgment and make informed choices, while staying safe.”

The FSA advises consumers to:

– Keep your fridge on to help keep you well and make your food go further. Use your fridge at the correct temperature (5°C or below) to help prevent food poisoning.  If food is not properly chilled it could go off faster and be unsafe to eat.

– A use-by date on food is about safety. This is the most important date to remember. You can eat food until and on the use-by date but not after. You can also freeze food with a use-by date right up to the end of the date on the label.

– Best Before is about quality. The food can be safe to eat after this date – but it might not be at its best.

– Set your freezer to -18°C. This temperature delays chemical reactions within foods and puts bacteria “on pause”, allowing it to be kept for longer.

Jackie Bailey, campaigns manager for Love Food Hate Waste, said: “We estimate that the cost of wasting food for a family with children in the UK is around £730 per year, or £60 a month.

“Storing our food correctly at home in the fridge – or in the freezer – means it stays safe and lasts longer, which helps to stop good food from going to waste, saving us money.

“Turning the fridge off means food will not last as long and could put people at risk of getting food poisoning – as can consuming items beyond the Use By date.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Political uncertainty has weighed heavy on markets as the contest for Liz Truss’s replacement commenced (Kirsty O’Connor/ PA)
FTSE 100 and sterling recover after choppy end to a turbulent week
Britain’s biggest lenders will unveil their latest quarterly financial results next week (Ian West/ PA)
High-street banks will be ‘wary’ of loan defaults as mortgage rates surge
Tesco supermarket has increased the price of the deal to a minimum of £3.40 (Alamy/PA)
Tesco hikes price of meal deal due to rising costs
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is preparing a medium-term fiscal plan (Victoria Jones/PA)
New PM to decide on Hunt’s Halloween budget plan
The value of the pound dropped back against the dollar on Friday morning (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Pound falls amid political uncertainty and weak economic data
Deliveroo reduced its sales growth guidance as orders dropped (Mikael Buck/Deliveroo/PA)
Deliveroo reduces sales growth targets as customers cut back orders
Aviva offices, Pitheavlis, Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Aviva Perth office to go off-grid after wind turbine approval
Barclays has been hit with a £50 million fine from the UK’s financial watchdog (Tim Goode/PA)
Barclays faces £50m fine for ‘reckless’ failures over Qatari funding
The number of homes sold in September was 37% lower compared with the same month a year earlier, according to HM Revenue and Customs figures (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Home sales down by 37% annually in September but remained steady month-on-month
New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has pledged to do “whatever necessary” to drive debt lower (Victoria Jones/PA)
Chancellor to do ‘whatever necessary’ to bring down debt as borrowing swells

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Ross MacPhail caused nearly £8k of damage swinging on the chandelier of the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage
3
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
4
Scaffolding has been erected around the former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry which was used as a Honda garage.
Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused
4
5
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
6
Frasier cast with Bette Gaffney (centre front), with (from left) Millicent Martin, Brian Cox, and John Mahoney; (back) Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and Kelsey Grammer.
Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred…
7
Patricia Steven admitted neglecting a pair of dogs when she appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home
8
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put…
9
Even a police stinger could not stop Alan McDonnell.
Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside
10
missing teen found
Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’

More from The Courier

A bush went up in flames outside a family's home in the Fintry area of Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight
Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
Frank To meets Prince Charles more than a decade ago. Image: Frank To
'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III
George Gilbert - Salmon Bothy. Image: Gallery Q
Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee
A packet of Sainsbury’s ‘Taste the Difference Ultimate Pork Sausages’, showing a use-by date (PA)
Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history
Courier News - Dundee - Emma Duncan story, CR0039012 - Photos of a new mural at the side of the Wellgate multi-story car park, on the Meadowside side. Picture Shows; the new mural which has been created on a wall of the Wellgate Multi Storey car park, Wellgate, Dundee, 18th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee?
image shows the writer Kirsty McIntosj with her labrador dog Ruby
KIRSTY McINTOSH: My Ruby isn't an object - and the law on dog thefts…
Reagan Hill (23), Cayren Brown (53), Aimee Brown (30) and Donna Aitken (49) with kids Charlotte (8) and Chayse (3) on Pitcairn Avenue. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Fears children could be hit on busy Glenrothes road after numerous pet deaths
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie and Montrose aim to end 'remarkable' Dunfermline run of form
Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner's worst nightmare

Editor's Picks

Most Commented