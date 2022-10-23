Pound’s plunge ‘biggest shock’ of past year, says Avon boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Pound’s plunge ‘biggest shock’ of past year, says Avon boss

By Press Association
October 24 2022, 12.05am
The boss of global beauty giant Avon has said the pound’s plunge in the wake of the mini-budget market turmoil was the group’s biggest shock of the past year as she likened the sterling sell-off to the Turkish lira crisis (Avon/PA)
The boss of global beauty giant Avon has said the pound’s plunge in the wake of the mini-budget market turmoil was the group’s biggest shock of the past year as she likened the sterling sell-off to the Turkish lira crisis (Avon/PA)

The boss of global beauty giant Avon has said the pound’s plunge in the wake of the mini-budget market turmoil was the group’s biggest shock of the past year as she likened the sterling sell-off to the Turkish lira crisis.

Angela Cretu, global chief executive of Avon International, told the PA news agency that sterling’s dramatic fall has caused challenges for the group, which reports in US dollars.

She said the volatility of the pound would likely be reflected in its figures, although she stressed the group was well hedged against currency fluctuations.

Avon’s chief executive has cut costs throughout the business to offset rising prices (Avon/PA)

She said: “The pound going down – that was the biggest surprise.

“I thought the UK was the least of our worries,” she said, having previously faced currency issues in a raft of its other global markets, including Turkey, which suffered a meltdown of the Turkish lira in 2021.

“I never would’ve thought that… I’d be talking about the pound as I would the Turkish lira.”

The group – which is owned by Brazilian beauty group Natura – reports its third quarter figures on November 11 as it gears up for the crucial Christmas season.

Ms Cretu said the group has responded to rampant cost rises by making savings across the group, cutting 100 million US dollars (£90.2 million) in costs by stripping out layers of management and overhauling its systems in a bid to protect prices.

She told PA: “Before passing on the pressures of the costs… we had to put our house in order – we became leaner and focused and removed layers of management.”

The group is seeing signs that beauty shoppers across the sector are trading down from high-end brands, with Avon hoping to tap into the demands of more cost-conscious consumers with its affordable alternatives.

Avon, through its five-million strong army of representatives, has seen face-to-face sales begin to recover as global markets emerge from the pandemic.

But it has also experienced a permanent shift towards digital sales and representatives using social media to tap into a new generation of Avon customers.

The group has also recently overhauled its commission system to offer incentives to loyal representatives and its biggest sellers, with commission ranging from 15% to 40%.

“It’s a wealth sharing model and we’re proud of it,” said Ms Cretu.

She urged other businesses to follow suit and “come together, with governments, to redistribute the wealth”.

Avon is hoping its model, which includes zero start-up costs for representatives, could provide a lifeline for women struggling to make ends meet in the cost-of-living crisis.

“We’re by their side and working out how we can help them earn,” she said.

The group has also been supporting representatives in Ukraine by restarting operations there after halting immediately after Russia’s invasion.

It has been delivering products to the country through its Polish distribution chain and demand has been so solid that sales in Ukraine are now nearly 80% of those seen before the war.

“Orders are coming in from the front line,” said Ms Cretu. “This is an opportunity for (Ukrainian women) to work.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

The Welsh Government is to set up the UK’s first state-owned renewable energy company to develop on-shore wind farms (Welsh Government)
Wales to set up state-owned renewable energy company
A painted map of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany at the natural gas receiving station in the Lubmin industrial estate in Lubmin, Germany (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP/PA)
EU ministers delay decision on more energy unity for a month
Online furniture firm Made.com has revealed that talks to secure a rescue sale have failed (Made.com/PA)
Made.com shares nosedive after rescue sale talks fail
The FTSE 100 ended the day down 0.51 points, or 0.01%, at 7,013.48 (John Walton/PA)
Strong pound weighs on FTSE 100 as banking stocks slip
Alok Sharma (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sharma: Government must explain how oil and gas is in line with net zero
Tracey Pedder has opened Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
Fife woman launches takeaway after 30 years in social care
The value of the pound rallied on Tuesday as rishi Sunak was confirmed as Prime Minister (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Pound rebounds to highest levels since mini-budget
EnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins. Image: Enerquip.
New jobs tipped after acquisition of Fife machining firm
Skye Tales and 4J Studios' Chris van der Kuyl and Puny Astronaut managing director Cian Roche.
Dundee firm’s dragon game wins Nintendo release after seven years of work
Jacob Rees-Mogg is returning to the backbenches (Aaron Chown/PA)
Jacob Rees-Mogg out of Cabinet as ‘socialist’ Rishi Sunak shakes up Government

Most Read

1
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
2
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Dundee woman Stacey Drummond is on the long road to recovery after spending four months in hospital and Carseview with rare neurological disease anti-nmda receptor encephalitis. Picture shows; Stacey Drummond. Meigle. Stephen Eighteen/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2022
‘Brain on Fire’ illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
3
Paul Hutchison, who runs Hutchison Fresh Fish in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife fishmonger’s anger at ‘being forgotten’ by majority of customers
4
Gemma Robertson leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drink-drive nursing student banned for a year
5
Reuben Harper was hit by a car outside Ballumbie Primary School. Image: Lisa Allan/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum says son, 7, is lucky to be alive after being hit by…
6
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
7
Architect's drawing of the planned new school, East End Community Campus. Image: Miller Holmes
Design for £60m ‘super school’ in Dundee’s East End gets green light
8
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
9
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
10
Paedophile David Robertson was jailed.
Paedophile jailed at Dundee court for third child abuse offence

More from The Courier

Hoardings and bus shelters were damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Thousands of pounds of damage caused by vandals in Dundee city centre
The boss of global beauty giant Avon has said the pound’s plunge in the wake of the mini-budget market turmoil was the group’s biggest shock of the past year as she likened the sterling sell-off to the Turkish lira crisis (Avon/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Whisky a go go
The owner of Henry's Coffee House in Dundee Jonathan Horne.
Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support
2
Courier - News - Jake Keith - Cosp Space Big Coat Project - CR0039080 - Dundee - Picture Shows: Rev Cannon Kenneth Gibson at the Cosy Space, Big Coat Project in St Mary Magdalene Church, Dundee - Monday 24th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Dundee 'heat map' to pinpoint all city's warm banks in battle against fuel poverty
Photo shows a woman with her head in her hands and a table covered in bills and final demand letters.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Threatening letters don't help anyone in a cost of living crisis
A CCTV still showing Kevin Campbell, who was last seen in Montrose. Image: Police Scotland.
Specialist police officers join search for 'much-loved son' missing in Montrose
Euan Spark believes Brechin are more than capable of holding their own in the SPFL after taking both Inverness and Stirling Albion to penalties in cup competitions. Image: SNS.
Brechin City 'as good as any League Two side', says Euan Spark as barista…
Peter Pawlett is recovering from surgery to correct his Achilles injury.
4 talking points from Dunfermline v Dundee United reserves as Pars go top and…
photo shows police officers circling a Home Office immigration enforcement van to protect it from protesters in Kenmure Street, Glasgow.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Shrinking Scotland can't afford to share Westminster's 'hostile environment' on immigration
A windfall tax could boost the economy, it was claimed.
Rishi Sunak could help struggling families with a new oil and gas windfall tax,…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented