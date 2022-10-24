FTSE climbs higher as traders welcome Sunak appointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

FTSE climbs higher as traders welcome Sunak appointment

By Press Association
October 24 2022, 5.19pm
File photo dated 09/07/21 of an aerial view of the City of London skyline (Victoria Jones/PA)
File photo dated 09/07/21 of an aerial view of the City of London skyline (Victoria Jones/PA)

London’s markets had a resilient showing on Monday as traders broadly welcomed the announcement that Rishi Sunak is set to be the next Prime Minister.

It came amid a broad improvement in sentiment across global markets, which have been boosted by waning calls for lofty interest hikes.

The FTSE 100 ended the day up 44.26 points, or 0.64%, at 7,013.99.

Improved trading sentiment was also evident in long-term gilt yields, which dropped further on Monday.

Sterling finished the day marginally lower following a steady drop after it spiked early on Monday after initial speculation that Mr Sunak was on track to take the top job.

POLITICS Tory
(PA Graphics)

The pound was down 0.06% against the dollar at 1.129 and was 0.13% lower against the euro at 1.143 at the close.

“Markets have signalled Rishi Sunak will be given time to deliver, with gilt yields falling and the British economy getting a tentative second chance to get back on track,” said Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell.

Elsewhere in Europe, speculation that interest rate hikes could soon slow down helped to contribute to general market positivity.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “European markets have got off to a positive start to the week, helped by a continued decline in bond yields on this side of the Atlantic which have seen further falls in the face of weakening commodity prices and perhaps that we might see a slowdown in the rate hiking cycle, of central banks as growth slows heading into year end.”

The German Dax improved 1.65% by the end of the session and the French Cac finished 1.7% higher.

In the US, Wall Street markets picked up where they left off on Friday to make gains despite new PMI economic figures showing a slowdown in activity this month.

In company news, Pearson shares made gains after the education publisher recorded a 7% jump in sales and confirmed it is on track to shave off £100 million in costs by 2023.

The FTSE 100-listed firm said sales growth was driven by a post-pandemic resurgence in English language learning and normalisation of exam timetables.

Shares in Pearson rose by 77.6p to 965p at the close of play.

Auto Trader saw shares improve on Monday after the vehicle marketplace firm offloaded its Irish subsidiary Webzone.

Auto Trader confirmed the sale of Webzone, which runs the Carzone brand, for about 30 million euros (£26 million) to Mediahuis Ireland.

Shares in the London-listed business moved 15.8p higher to 502p.

The price of oil was lower at the close after a choppy session amid concerns over weakening demand in China.

Brent crude oil decreased by 0.51% to 93.02 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were Pearson, up 77.6p at 965p, Persimmon, up 54.5p at 1,273p, SSE, up 58p at 1,508p, Barratt, up 13p at 361.2p, and Berkeley group, up 123p at 3,429p.

The biggest fallers of the session were Prudential, down 82.2p at 804.2p, Fresnillo, down 19.6p at 698.4p, Antofagasta, down 25.5p at 1,122.5p, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, down 13.8p at 734.4p, and Anglo American, down 47.5p at 2,686.5p.

