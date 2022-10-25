Premier Inn owner swings back to post-pandemic profit, but costs soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Premier Inn owner swings back to post-pandemic profit, but costs soar

By Press Association
October 25 2022, 8.47am
Boss Alison Brittain said that the company had performed strongly so far this year (PA)
The owner of Premier Inn is facing rising costs and its pubs and restaurants are struggling to get back to their pre-pandemic levels, yet the business swung to a profit in the first half of its financial year.

Whitbread said that pre-tax profit hit £307 million in the six months to the end of September, compared to £19.3 million a year before and £220 million before the pandemic.

It marks a turnaround from the incredible lows which hit the hospitality sector during the pandemic, but part of the business still has some way to go.

“The UK value pub restaurant sector remains challenging and F&B (food and beverage) sales continue to lag pre-pandemic levels,” the business said on Tuesday.

“We have launched a series of initiatives to return sales to pre-pandemic levels, although this is unlikely to be achieved in the current financial year.”

Costs are also increasing. Between inflation – especially labour and utilities – and investments in IT and marketing, the business expects costs to rise by £60 million in the current financial year.

In the UK, Premier Inn is faring better than Whitbread’s restaurants. Despite the problems in the economy, demand is “robust,” Whitbread said. The momentum going into the third quarter has held up, it added.

“We delivered an outstanding trading performance in the first half of the year, with revenues and profit before tax above pre-pandemic levels,” said chief executive Alison Brittain.

“Our UK hotels traded well ahead of the market.”

Meanwhile in Germany, the business said that it expects pre-tax loss to hit between £40 million and £50 million during the financial year, better than previous guidance of between £60 million and £70 million.

“We are making good progress in Germany and remain focused on realising our full potential in this large and exciting market,” Ms Brittain said.

She added: “Despite macroeconomic uncertainties, our current trading performance is strong and our business has proven its resilience in previous downturns.

“With a robust balance sheet and significant growth potential in both the UK and Germany, we remain confident in the full year outlook and our ability to deliver long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

