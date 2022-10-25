Regulator moves to crackdown on ‘greenwashing’ of investment products

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Regulator moves to crackdown on ‘greenwashing’ of investment products

By Press Association
October 25 2022, 11.37am
New regulations have been proposed to crackdown on misleading sustainability claims made about investment products. (PA/Alamy)
New regulations have been proposed to crackdown on misleading sustainability claims made about investment products. (PA/Alamy)

New rules aimed at cracking down on the “greenwashing” of investment products have been proposed by the City regulator.

The growth of “exaggerated, misleading or unsubstantiated” claims made about environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials of products is damaging consumer confidence and could hinder transition to a net-zero economy, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said.

The package of new measures includes the requirement for “investment sustainability labels” on products and restrictions on how terms such as “ESG”, “green” and “sustainability” can be applied.

The FCA’s director of ESG Sacha Sadan said the rules would “raise the bar” by setting robust regulatory standards that place the UK “at the forefront of sustainable investment internationally”.

He added: “Greenwashing misleads consumers and erodes trust in all ESG products.

“Consumers must be confident when products claim to be sustainable that they actually are.

“Our proposed rules will help consumers and firms build trust in this sector.

“This supports investment in solutions to some of the world’s biggest ESG challenges.”

Three categories of sustainable investment product labels would be introduced under the proposals, including one underpinned by “objective criteria” on products’ sustainability over time.

Restrictions on sustainability-related terms would be applied to the names and marketing of products which do not qualify for these labels.

The FCA is also proposing a general “anti-greenwashing rule” for all regulated firms to stamp out misleading claims.

Climate change
The FCA said misleading claims on investment products is damaging consumer confidence in claims on sustainability (Alamy)

Other measures would require up-front disclosure of investment products’ sustainability features to retail and institutional investors, including elements that consumers may not expect to be part of a product.

The FCA said such details can often be “buried” in documents, with “excessive” costs associated with searching for and understanding relevant information.

Tighter demands would also be imposed on investment platforms to make sustainability information more accessible.

The FCA added it is now stepping up its “supervisory engagement” on sustainable finance and enhancing its enforcement strategy.

This includes conducting checks on how firms have responded to a letter sent to fund managers in July 2021, which set out “guiding principles for the design, delivery and disclosure of sustainable investment products”.

The consultation on the proposals runs until January, with the new rules expected to introduced before June 2023.

The initial focus is on UK-based funds and portfolio management, but the FCA said it intends to consult on expanding the scope to overseas products at a later date.

The proposals support the delivery of the Government’s ambition set out in the roadmap to sustainable investing published in October 2021, the FCA added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

The Welsh Government is to set up the UK’s first state-owned renewable energy company to develop on-shore wind farms (Welsh Government)
Wales to set up state-owned renewable energy company
A painted map of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany at the natural gas receiving station in the Lubmin industrial estate in Lubmin, Germany (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP/PA)
EU ministers delay decision on more energy unity for a month
Online furniture firm Made.com has revealed that talks to secure a rescue sale have failed (Made.com/PA)
Made.com shares nosedive after rescue sale talks fail
The FTSE 100 ended the day down 0.51 points, or 0.01%, at 7,013.48 (John Walton/PA)
Strong pound weighs on FTSE 100 as banking stocks slip
Alok Sharma (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sharma: Government must explain how oil and gas is in line with net zero
Tracey Pedder has opened Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
Fife woman launches takeaway after 30 years in social care
The value of the pound rallied on Tuesday as rishi Sunak was confirmed as Prime Minister (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Pound rebounds to highest levels since mini-budget
EnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins. Image: Enerquip.
New jobs tipped after acquisition of Fife machining firm
Skye Tales and 4J Studios' Chris van der Kuyl and Puny Astronaut managing director Cian Roche.
Dundee firm’s dragon game wins Nintendo release after seven years of work
Jacob Rees-Mogg is returning to the backbenches (Aaron Chown/PA)
Jacob Rees-Mogg out of Cabinet as ‘socialist’ Rishi Sunak shakes up Government

Most Read

1
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
2
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Dundee woman Stacey Drummond is on the long road to recovery after spending four months in hospital and Carseview with rare neurological disease anti-nmda receptor encephalitis. Picture shows; Stacey Drummond. Meigle. Stephen Eighteen/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2022
‘Brain on Fire’ illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
3
Paul Hutchison, who runs Hutchison Fresh Fish in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife fishmonger’s anger at ‘being forgotten’ by majority of customers
4
Gemma Robertson leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drink-drive nursing student banned for a year
5
Reuben Harper was hit by a car outside Ballumbie Primary School. Image: Lisa Allan/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum says son, 7, is lucky to be alive after being hit by…
6
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
7
Architect's drawing of the planned new school, East End Community Campus. Image: Miller Holmes
Design for £60m ‘super school’ in Dundee’s East End gets green light
8
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
9
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
10
Paedophile David Robertson was jailed.
Paedophile jailed at Dundee court for third child abuse offence

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
It's up to Shaun Byrne to force his way back into the Dundee team…
Stevie May celebrates making it 2-1 against Hibs. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: Why Stevie May stayed in the St Johnstone team even when he…
Courts, left, and Fox enjoyed a fine season last term. Image: SNS
Liam Fox makes Tam Courts prediction as Dundee United boss reveals message to former…
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey could play for Scotland against Australia on Saturday.
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey can be a massive player for Scotland against Australia
The Scottish Police College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife. Image: Supplied.
Officer suspended over rape allegation at Fife police college
Eilish McColgan with children running past her.
How Eilish McColgan is inspiring a new generation of athletes in Dundee schools
Some of the attendees getting food plated up. at the Diwali event.
VIDEO: How food is at the heart of the Tayside Hindu Cultural and Community…
Hoardings and bus shelters were damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Thousands of pounds of damage caused by vandals in Dundee city centre
New regulations have been proposed to crackdown on misleading sustainability claims made about investment products. (PA/Alamy)
Tuesday court round-up — Whisky a go go
The owner of Henry's Coffee House in Dundee Jonathan Horne.
Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented