People looking to make extra cash as costs rise urged to ‘stay alert for fraud’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

People looking to make extra cash as costs rise urged to ‘stay alert for fraud’

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 12.04am
Some £609.8 million was lost due to fraud and scams in the first half of 2022, according to UK Finance (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Some £609.8 million was lost due to fraud and scams in the first half of 2022, according to UK Finance (Anthony Devlin/PA)

People looking for opportunities to make some extra cash as living costs bite are being urged to watch out for fraud.

More than half (56%) of people say they are likely to look for opportunities to make extra money in the coming months due to the rise in the cost of living, according to trade association UK Finance’s Take Five To Stop Fraud campaign.

This could leave some people more susceptible to fraud.

One in six (16%) people said the rising cost of living means they are more likely to respond to an unprompted approach from someone offering an investment opportunity or a loan.

Young people in particular were more likely to be at risk, the survey of 2,000 people across the UK suggested.

More than a third (34%) of 18 to 34-year-olds said they are more likely to respond to an unprompted approach from someone offering an investment opportunity or a loan – with three in 10 (30%) saying they are also more likely to provide their personal or financial details to secure the arrangement.

Overall, three in five people (60%) said they are concerned about falling victim to financial fraud or a scam.

Katy Worobec, managing director of economic crime at UK Finance, said: “The rise in the cost of living can be worrying and stressful and for many, keeping on top of finances might be a struggle.

“It’s important for everyone to be conscious of criminals taking advantage of people’s anxieties around finances by staying alert for fraud.

“We encourage everyone to follow the advice of the Take Five campaign – always be cautious of any messages or calls you receive and stop and think before sharing your personal or financial information. Avoid clicking on links in unsolicited emails or text messages.”

Recent figures from UK Finance showed that £609.8 million was lost due to fraud and scams in the first half of 2022.

It warned that criminals will always look to exploit situations where people are concerned about their finances, as was seen early on in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Take Five To Stop Fraud is warning of four key scams to be on the lookout for:

1. Purchase scams – 42% of people expect to start to look for cheap deals online if the cost of living continues to rise, but they may be tempted by too-good-to-be-true offers.

Criminals will often trick people by enticing them to make a quick bank transfer rather than use a more secure payment method.

2. Impersonation fraud – criminals convince people to make a payment or give their personal and financial details to someone claiming to be from a trusted organisation such as a bank, government organisation or energy company – for example, text messages claiming to be from the council offering a fake energy rebate.

3. Investment fraud – as the cost of living rises, 14% of people said they may consider looking for new investment opportunities in the coming months, including investing in cryptocurrency.

With investment fraud, criminals try to convince people to move their money into a bogus fund or to pay for what later turns out to be a fake investment.

The criminal will often promise high returns to entice victims.

4. Payment in advance fraud – one example of advance payment fraud relates to loans, with criminals requesting up-front fees for loans which never materialise.

And to help people stay safe, the Take Five To Stop Fraud campaign advice is:

Stop – Taking a moment to stop and think before parting with your money or information could keep you safe.

Challenge – Could it be fake? It is OK to reject, refuse or ignore any requests. Only criminals will try to rush or panic you.

Protect – Contact your bank immediately if you think that you have fallen for a scam and report it to Action Fraud.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Staff at Perth publishing firm Prepress Projects.
Perth firm moves to employee ownership to safeguard jobs
EE has unveiled new monthly subscription packages around home and cyber security (EE/PA)
EE launches home and cyber security monthly packages in service expansion
The Welsh Government is to set up the UK’s first state-owned renewable energy company to develop on-shore wind farms (Welsh Government)
Wales to set up state-owned renewable energy company
A painted map of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany at the natural gas receiving station in the Lubmin industrial estate in Lubmin, Germany (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP/PA)
EU ministers delay decision on more energy unity for a month
Online furniture firm Made.com has revealed that talks to secure a rescue sale have failed (Made.com/PA)
Made.com shares nosedive after rescue sale talks fail
The FTSE 100 ended the day down 0.51 points, or 0.01%, at 7,013.48 (John Walton/PA)
Strong pound weighs on FTSE 100 as banking stocks slip
Alok Sharma (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sharma: Government must explain how oil and gas is in line with net zero
Tracey Pedder has opened Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
Fife woman launches takeaway after 30 years in social care
The value of the pound rallied on Tuesday as rishi Sunak was confirmed as Prime Minister (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Pound rebounds to highest levels since mini-budget
EnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins. Image: Enerquip.
New jobs tipped after acquisition of Fife machining firm

Most Read

1
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
2
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Dundee woman Stacey Drummond is on the long road to recovery after spending four months in hospital and Carseview with rare neurological disease anti-nmda receptor encephalitis. Picture shows; Stacey Drummond. Meigle. Stephen Eighteen/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2022
‘Brain on Fire’ illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
3
Paul Hutchison, who runs Hutchison Fresh Fish in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife fishmonger’s anger at ‘being forgotten’ by majority of customers
4
Gemma Robertson leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drink-drive nursing student banned for a year
5
Reuben Harper was hit by a car outside Ballumbie Primary School. Image: Lisa Allan/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum says son, 7, is lucky to be alive after being hit by…
6
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
7
Architect's drawing of the planned new school, East End Community Campus. Image: Miller Holmes
Design for £60m ‘super school’ in Dundee’s East End gets green light
8
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
9
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
10
Paedophile David Robertson was jailed.
Paedophile jailed at Dundee court for third child abuse offence

More from The Courier

"Is this meant to reassure me and my constituents?" Lib Dem Councillor William Robertson asked. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Sewage spill on Loch Leven path 'normal', argues environment watchdog
Richard Heatherill.
Glenrothes sex offender jailed for acting on 'deviant' sexual interests with child
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 26102022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 25/10/2022
LISTEN: Giving a focus to female contribution in the local art scene
Suspected witches were burned at the stake during the 16th and 17th centuries including those in Scotland.
Forfar Witch Trials: Suffering of executed women to be recognised in 'historic' service
Dundee House on North Lindsay Street.
EXCLUSIVE: Criminal charges dropped in Dundee City Council fraud probe
Shopping by candle-light at Dryden's, Brook Street, Broughty Ferry in 1972
When the lights went out in Tayside and Fife in the 1970s
Forfar caravan park is in line for pitch upgrades. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Forfar Loch caravan park set for upgrade to improve visitor appeal
Alex Mitchell in action at Easter Road: Image: PA.
Callum Davidson won't let 'incredible' St Johnstone loan star Alex Mitchell dwell on Hibs…
Glenprosen Estate covers 16,500 acres north of Kirriemuir. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DCThomson.
Scottish Government under fire over private £25m deal for Angus sporting estate
Staff are pictured at the NHS Tayside STAR Awards. Image: NHS Tayside.
NHS Tayside pays tribute to staff's efforts at glittering awards ceremony

Editor's Picks

Most Commented