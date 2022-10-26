Barclays jumps ahead of forecasts with £2bn profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Barclays jumps ahead of forecasts with £2bn profits

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 7.58am Updated: October 26 2022, 9.11am
Banking giant Barclays has overtaken market expectations and reported pre-tax profits of £2 billion for the third quarter (Yui Mok/ PA)
Banking giant Barclays has overtaken market expectations and reported pre-tax profits of £2 billion for the third quarter (Yui Mok/ PA)

Banking giant Barclays has overtaken market expectations and reported pre-tax profits of £2 billion for the third quarter.

Its profits jumped 6% on last year’s £1.9 billion and beat the consensus of £1.8 billion for the period.

The uplift has largely been a result of a fixed income boom, which surged by 63% to £4.7 billion for its international division, as its clients upped trading during the recent period of market volatility.

Nevertheless, the group set aside £381 million in credit impairment charges, more than triple the £120 million in charges it reported a year ago.

This has been driven by the declining economic forecast with the bank acknowledging that customers in the UK are more vulnerable to high inflation and rising interest rates.

But Barclays assured investors that “delinquencies remain below historical levels”, meaning that it has not reported a notable increase in people falling behind on loan repayments despite the worsening cost-of-living crisis.

It also revealed that expected credit losses (ECL) – which refers to the amount that banks must set aside in reserves against losses – had only been slightly raised.

Its total ECL for home loans is £347 million, up just 2.4%, and rising to £432 million based on its worst-case scenario.

Anna Cross, Barclays’ group finance director, said: “We are not observing any worrying signs of stress in the book across any of our portfolios.

“Having said that, we are managing our book very prudently. In the context of impairments, we have been cautious and we believe we are well covered and well provided.”

Ms Cross explained that while consumer confidence has dipped, it is likely to play out in positive ways in terms of money management.

She said: “Consumers are being quite cautious with their financials so they are remortgaging quickly, they are paying their credit cards off at high levels compared to historic norms, and we are seeing customers seeking more attractive savings rates.

“At this stage we see no change in behaviour and no increase in stress across any portfolio.”

Furthermore, Barclays said that income from its personal banking in the UK surged 14% to £3.3 billion, driven by rising interest rates which has made it more costly for people to borrow.

Its net interest margin – a key measure for banks of the returns they make on loans – grew to 3% in the third quarter, up from 2.5% a year earlier, indicating that, like other lenders, Barclays has profited from higher rates.

Barclays also reported that the ongoing repercussions of a US paperwork blunder took a £37 million bite out of its profits in the latest quarter.

In July, it revealed a mammoth £1.5 billion estimated cost impact from the debacle.

Barclay’s group chief executive, CS Venkatakrishnan, emphasised that the bank’s income has soared on last year.

He said: “We delivered another quarter of strong returns, and achieved income growth in each of our three businesses, with a 17% increase in group income to £6.4 billion.

“We are ready to provide support for customers and clients facing an uncertain economic environment and higher cost pressures.

“Whether helping retail customers to manage their finances or corporate clients navigate markets volatility, we will continue to be focused on meeting their needs.”

Analysts pointed out that more more prudent money management from customers could have an adverse impact on the bank by pulling down on its income streams.

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Barclays has a lot of strings to its bow, making it more resilient in times of economic difficulty because it’s not reliant on one income stream.

“However, that’s not to say the group’s immune from hardship. Consumer activity in the UK fell in the third quarter, impacting income.

“Despite there being higher card transaction-based revenues because of improved spending, borrowers are paying down their debt and taking on reduced loans as the economy weakens.

“That reduces the group’s ability to earn interest, although higher interest rates have helped net interest margins improve, resulting in a resilient showing overall.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

This image from the Twitter page of Elon Musk shows Mr Musk entering Twitter headquarters carrying a sink through the lobby area in San Francisco (Twitter page of Elon Musk via AP)
Elon Musk posts video of himself strolling into Twitter HQ
London’s top index ended the day up 42.59 points, or 0.61%, at 7,056.07 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
European stock markets make gains after Bank of Canada rate rise
Courier - News - Sheanne Mulholland - Pumpkin McFife Story - CR0039130 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: James Phimister "Pumpkin McFife" at home with the display for Halloween that is being prepared - Wednesday 26th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Fife pumpkin carving artist shows off his finest designs as he reveals 'big plans'…
Derek Mann, 10, has tasted sweet business success.
Sweetie success for 10-year-old Dundee businessman Derek
The head of the Government’s debt management office has said that it was given around 10 days to determine how much cash it needed to raise ahead of the former Chancellor’s mini budget (Aaron Chown/ PA)
Debt management office given around 10 days’ warning pre mini-budget, boss says
Workers have called off a strike (Danny Lawson/PA)
Offshore workers call off strike as 10% pay rise accepted
The latest insolvency figures have been published (Jane Barlow/PA)
Corporate and personal insolvencies increase as costs soar
Boeing reported a surprising 3.3 billion US dollar (£2.9 billion) loss for the third quarter (Richard Drew/AP)
Boeing posts £2.9bn loss on costs tied to defence programmes
Workers at Southampton Airport are to stage a series of one-day strikes (Alamy/PA)
Staff at Southampton Airport set to walk out in pay dispute
A photo of the inside of convenience store, Greens of Dundee
11 reasons to visit this new convenience store in Dundee

Most Read

1
The A90 near Forfar. Image: Google Street View.
Two people taken to hospital after crash on A90 near Forfar
2
Glenprosen Estate covers 16,500 acres north of Kirriemuir. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DCThomson.
Scottish Government under fire over private £25m deal for Angus sporting estate
3
3
Brian Taylor.
Dunfermline man received ‘summary justice’ after stealing £16k of motorbikes from Fife business
4
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Nick has issued a warning to other travellers after a misunderstanding with the passport office led to his wife getting trapped in Thailand. Picture shows; Nick Holt and his wife Kajitpan Nampila. Braco, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Nick Holt Date; 26/10/2022
Perthshire family left ‘drained’ as mum refused flight home from Thailand
5
Glamis House supported living in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Crisis deepens at Glenrothes care service as medication records ‘falsified’ and residents ‘want to…
6
Bridie baker Bill McLaren, who has died aged 82, with a restored 1929 delivery tricycle.
Bill McLaren obituary: Legendary fourth-generation baker famed for Forfar bridie
7
Tracey Pedder has opened Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
Fife woman launches takeaway after 30 years in social care
8
team photo of Bank Street Athetic Sunday league side in Dundee in 1975-76.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee’s professional footballers could learn a lot from my Sunday Welfare League…
9
Dundee House on North Lindsay Street.
EXCLUSIVE: No further action in Dundee City Council fraud probe
2
10
Perth Sheriff Court.....file pic 2008. Thomas Devers leaving court. Stole from his mother. (Please see Gordon Currie story 01738 446766). NO BYLINE TO BE USED WITH IMAGE. COPYRIGHT: Perthshire Picture Agency. Tel. 01738 623350 / 07775 852112.
Perth prisoner says phone SIM card found hidden ‘between his buttocks’ was not his

More from The Courier

A boy was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the incident on Balbeggie Street. Image: Google
Boy, 9, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee
Is this home fit for a Prime Minister? Image: Zoopla.
5 Tayside & Fife homes Rishi Sunak could buy with his Prime Minister's salary
Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems.
Loch Leven sewage leaks are 'desecrating our natural heritage'
Lochgelly South Primary School. Image: Google Street View.
Lochgelly pupils to move schools during year-long closure
Banking giant Barclays has overtaken market expectations and reported pre-tax profits of £2 billion for the third quarter (Yui Mok/ PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Football foolishness and controlling partner
Beth Morrison wants a new law. Image: DC Thomson.
Monifieth mum calls for 'Calum's Law' on restraint in schools after son was left…
Courier News - Dundee - Matteo Bell story, CR0039132 Leisure and Culture are doing a press call to announce a new wave of support for Ukrainians coming to Dundee. The offer includes 12-weeks of free access to gyms and swimming pools, activities for kids and addimng Ukrainian books to Dundee library. Picture Shows; Natalia Liamina enjoying a skating session, Dundee Ice Arena, Dayton Way, Dundee, 26th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ukrainian woman's 'fear and horror' hiding in basement for two months before fleeing to…
The proposed care complex on Perth Road. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.
New 60 bed care home in Dundee's West End approved despite objections
Courier - News - Sheanne Mulholland - Pumpkin McFife Story - CR0039130 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: James Phimister "Pumpkin McFife" at home with the display for Halloween that is being prepared - Wednesday 26th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
5 top pumpkin carving tips from Kirkcaldy crafter Pumpkin McFife
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR0039134, News, Jake Keith story, An elderly Dundee woman has spoken of her anger after her landlord refused to provide a ramp for her wheelchair-reliant husband. Valerie, 74, has been struggling to get her partner Bob out of the house ever since he began using the wheelchair due to a fall five weeks ago. Picture shows; Valerie and Bob Heath at home struggling with the steps outside and a heavy wheelchair. Wednesdy 26th October, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Elderly Dundee wheelchair user feels 'trapped in own home' as requests for home ramp…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented