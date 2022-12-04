Rail employers hope to avert Christmas strikes with latest pay offer to unions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rail employers hope to avert Christmas strikes with latest pay offer to unions

By Press Association
December 4 2022, 5.28pm Updated: December 4 2022, 6.12pm
The RDG hopes its latest offer will avert the threat of further strikes before Christmas (Victoria Jones/PA)
The RDG hopes its latest offer will avert the threat of further strikes before Christmas (Victoria Jones/PA)

Rail employers have made an offer to the biggest union in the industry in a bid to resolve a long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions,

The Rail Delivery Group said (RDG) it has offered the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) a pay rise of 8% over two years with a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies to April 2024.

Thousands of RMT members across 14 train operators and Network Rail are due to stage two 48-hour strikes later this month.

The RDG said its offer will deliver “vital and long overdue” changes to working arrangements.

A statement said a draft framework agreement gives the RMT the chance to call off its planned industrial action and put the offer to its membership.

The strikes, on December 13-14 and 16-17, coupled with an overtime ban over Christmas, would result in a month of disruption on the network, said the RDG.

Employers tabled the draft framework agreement after several weeks of intensive talks.

A spokesperson from the RDG said: “This is a fair and affordable offer in challenging times, providing a significant uplift in salary for staff.

“If approved by the RMT, implementation could be fast-tracked to ensure staff go into Christmas secure in the knowledge that they will receive this enhanced pay award early in the New Year alongside a guarantee of job security until April 2024.

“With revenue stuck at 20% below pre-pandemic levels and many working practices unchanged in decades, taxpayers who have contributed £1,800 per household to keep the railway running in recent years, will balk at continuing to pump billions of pounds a year into an industry that desperately needs to move forward with long-overdue reforms and that alienates potential customers with sustained industrial action.

“We urge the RMT leadership to put this offer to its membership and remove the threat of a month of industrial action over Christmas that will upset the travel plans of millions and cause real hardship for businesses which depend on Christmas custom. Instead, we urge the RMT to move forward together with us and so we can give our people a pay rise and deliver an improved railway with a sustainable, long-term future for those who work on it.”

The RDG said the proposed reforms of working practices include:

– To meet the growing demand for weekend leisure travel, particularly on Sundays, current voluntary working arrangements across the railways will be formalised

– Use of part-time contracts and flexible working rosters and patterns to encourage a more diverse workforce who can fit shifts around other commitments

– The creation of a new “multi-skilled station worker” role, with station staff trained and equipped to take on a range of responsibilities aimed at “better meeting the needs of customers”.

It is understood that the RMT’s executive committee is considering the offer.

The RDG said it was proposing that the process of buying tickets at stations will be modernised, with ticket office staff moving out from behind glass screens to other parts of the station.

“Customers will benefit from customer-facing, multi-skilled staff in public areas equipped with the knowledge and skills to advise them and help them on their journeys.

“This reflects the fact that just one in eight tickets are bought at station ticket offices, with most sales now taking place online, through apps and self-service ticket machines.

“Traditional ticket office facilities will be re-purposed or closed over time, in line with changes made on the London Underground several years ago.

“Depending upon local circumstances, the re-purposing could include conversion to a commercial outlet or the creation of a passenger hub facility to respond to passengers’ needs at major and key interchange stations,” the RDG said in a statement.

To meet the growing demand for weekend leisure travel, particularly on Sundays, current voluntary and ad-hoc working arrangements across the railways will be “formalised”, said the RDG.

It added: “Where it doesn’t already happen, a new contractual commitment for staff to work rostered Sundays, either as part of their core working week, or as an additional working day remunerated at the existing rate set out in company-specific agreements.”

RDG said it was also proposing a move to driver only operation (DOO) – where drivers operate the doors on all carriages.

“It does not mean removing staff from onboard trains. It allows staff on board to focus on other safety issues and looking after customers on board with journey advice, selling tickets etc.

“The aim would be to see this extended across more areas of the network – where appropriate technology and rolling stock allows – to improve safety of train dispatch and provide greater resilience in times of disruption.”

On Sunday, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association said it has received new offers from both Network Rail and the Rail Delivery Group to resolve the national dispute over pay, jobs and terms and conditions, following last ditch talks over the weekend.

The union is planning strikes during December.

TSSA organising director Luke Chester, said: “I am glad that the Government has finally given authority to the employers to make offers in an attempt to resolve our dispute.

“We are considering the detail of these offers very carefully and will be consulting our reps tomorrow.

“The RDG offer, in particular, contains more strings than a harp, including some which have never previously been discussed.

“Today’s RDG offer also omits significant points that had previously been negotiated.

“There is nothing in the offer for either managers or controllers in train operators, and our union would expect any serious offer to include all those staff covered by the dispute.

“I have requested an urgent meeting with the RDG on Monday to understand their rationale behind making these last-minute changes and seek to address our concerns.”

