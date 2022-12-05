Firefighters could become latest to walk out over pay complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Firefighters could become latest to walk out over pay complaints

By Press Association
December 5 2022, 12.03am
Fire Brigade recruits go through their paces during a drill (PA)
Fire Brigade recruits go through their paces during a drill (PA)

Firefighters across Scotland are being urged to back the first strike over pay in two decades after a union blasted a below-inflation deal as “insulting”.

Ballots asking if the Fire Brigades Union should strike will begin dropping through its members doors on Monday, and follows an indicative vote earlier this year which saw the majority of firefighters reject a 5% pay rise.

John McKenzie, the union’s secretary in Scotland, urged his fellow members to back the walk out, and said they have had £4,000 “in real terms eroded from their pay over the last decade”.

Flag waving protesters outside the Scottish Parliament, with the building in the background
Members of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) and their supporters take part in a demonstration outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh (Lucinda Cameron/PA)

“Our members are not prepared to tolerate any further erosion of their living standards,” he warned.

“With inflation soaring to 11% and the price of food, energy and everyday items going through the roof, a 5% offer is an insult to firefighters.”

Earlier this year hundreds of firefighters took their pay campaign to Holyrood, demonstrating outside the Scottish Parliament to call for higher wages and increased staffing.

If the more than 33,000 members of the union across the UK walk out, it would be the first national strike since pension action between 2013 and 2015, and the first on pay since between 2002 and 2003.

“Our members risk their lives every day to protect communities and businesses,” Mr McKenzie said.

“The Scottish Government and employers across the UK must come up with a fair offer that fully recognises the cost-of-living crisis if we are to avoid strike action.”

And Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, said strike action was the “last resort” but they were “running out of options”.

“Many firefighters and control staff are desperate. Some are struggling to afford to live. It is a dreadful and very serious state of affairs,” he said.

“It is the responsibility of fire service employers and governments to pay their staff properly. That is part of their responsibility of running the fire and rescue service.”

The Scottish Government have been approached for comment.

If members back striking, with the ballot running from December 5 to January 23, they would be the latest public service in Scotland to take industrial action.

Last week teachers rejected the latest pay offer, paving the way for more strikes in schools.

And National Rail workers in Scotland are also set to walk out in during the festive season, potentially causing chaos across the UK.

Earlier this year 78% of firefighters took part in the indicative ballot with 79% voting to reject a below inflation pay offer of 5%.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said:
“Firefighter pay is negotiated through UK-wide collective bargaining arrangements, which includes SFRS as the employer. The Scottish Government is not part of these arrangements.

“We would encourage both sides to continue negotiating to reach a fair deal for firefighters.”

“The Scottish Government has continued the commitment to support SFRS service delivery and modernisation with a further uplift of £9.5 million for 2022-23 bringing the budget to £352.7 million.”

