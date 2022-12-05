EasyJet cabin crew to visit retirement homes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cabin crew from airline easyJet are planning to visit retirement homes throughout December to deliver food and drink and lead carol singing.

The company said it wanted to bring some seasonal cheer to older people who may feel lonely this Christmas.

The service will be rolled out in retirement villages and homes in Bristol, Manchester and Glasgow throughout December, home to some of easyJet’s largest operations in the UK.

Michael Brown, director of cabin services at easyJet, said: “Our fantastic cabin crew are big part of the community in the cities we fly from all across the UK, from Luton to Liverpool, Gatwick to Glasgow, Bristol to Belfast and so many cities in between.

“So, this Christmas, we wanted to take the opportunity to give back to communities we serve and bring the warm welcome and fabulous service our cabin crew are famous for directly to their doors, to share some extra special festive cheer.”