Harry Potter-themed coin featuring Hogwarts Express launched

By Press Association
December 5 2022, 12.04am Updated: December 5 2022, 3.29pm
The Royal Mint has launched a new Hogwarts Express coin (Royal Mint/PA)
The Royal Mint has launched a new Hogwarts Express coin (Royal Mint/PA)

Harry Potter themed coins featuring the Hogwarts Express have been launched by the Royal Mint.

The Hogwarts Express collectable coin is also the final individual 50p coin to have Queen Elizabeth II’s portrait appear on the obverse, or “heads” side of the coin.

The coin forms part of a larger collection celebrating 25 years since the novel Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone by JK Rowling was first published in the UK in 1997 by Bloomsbury Publishing.

As well as the Hogwarts Express, coins in the collection feature Harry Potter, Professor Dumbledore and Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry on their own individual coin.

The Royal Mint’s Harry Potter collection will be one of a small number that will have a change of portrait during the series, the Mint said.

Harry Potter coins
A Hogwarts Express 50p coin (Royal Mint/PA)

The first two coins in the collection will feature the portrait of the late Queen, and the final two coins will feature the portrait of the King.

A change of portrait during the series is rare, the Mint added.

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at the Royal Mint said: “A change in portrait makes this collection a highly sought after one.

“For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II’s portrait has appeared on every official UK coin struck by the Royal Mint.

“This collection of coins serves as a permanent reminder of the fascinating transition from Britain’s longest reigning monarch to His Majesty the King’s first appearance on UK coins.”

Combining traditional minting techniques with technology, Jim Kay’s illustrations have been reproduced in colour on some of the coins. Many of the coins in the range also feature a “latent feature” which rotates in the light to reveal a lightning bolt and the number “25” to mark the anniversary year.

A laser was used by The Royal Mint to imprint the intricate design onto coin making tools to ensure accuracy.

Prices for the Hogwarts Express coins range from £11 for a brilliant uncirculated 50p denomination version to £5,215 for a £200 denomination gold coin.

The coin series has been created in partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing, The Blair Partnership and Warner Bros, Consumer Products.

Mandy Archer, editorial director at Bloomsbury Children’s Books said: “We are delighted to see the latest coin in the Royal Mint’s Harry Potter collection.

“Jim Kay’s evocation of the Hogwarts Express instantly whisks you away to platform nine and three-quarters – the very start of Harry’s magical journey.

“It’s a joy to see his stunning book illustration so skillfully and beautifully rendered on a new silver anniversary coin.”

