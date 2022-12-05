Many pubs and breweries will close without further energy help, report says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Many pubs and breweries will close without further energy help, report says

By Press Association
December 5 2022, 12.05am
Pubs are being squeezed by high inflation (Yui Mok/PA)
Many pubs and breweries across the UK will be forced to shut their doors for good as they face rocketing losses without further energy support, industry bosses have warned.

In a new report by Frontier Economics, produced for the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), calculations showed that energy bills returning to their regular rate after March would put pubs and brewers at a loss of 20% on average.

Businesses have benefited from the energy bill relief scheme but face uncertainty when the scheme finishes at the end of March.

The report showed energy costs are the biggest threat to their viability and “would be even more lethal” when the relief scheme ends.

This comes on top of cost inflation across other parts of their businesses including on food and drink, key commodities and wages.

Gemma Gardener, who runs The York Hotel, a pub with rooms in Morecambe, said: “Not only are our energy bills extortionate but our supplier has also added on extra unexpected charges outside of our standard rates as well, from a £2,000 installation fee to doubling our daily hire charge unexpectedly.

“We have tried to switch suppliers but been rejected, and the only reason we’re able to keep going is because our pub company is helping us through.

“We’re struggling with our bills but so are our customers as well and so we’re being squeezed at both ends.

“We’ve even started offering free food to encourage customers to come in and buy drinks.”

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the BBPA, said: “A long-term guarantee that energy costs and contracts will be fair and reasonable come the spring cannot come soon enough for our pubs and brewers.

“They are planning now for the months ahead and need assurance that bills won’t rocket and completely wipe out profits.

“This report demonstrates the unique position our sector finds itself in, vulnerable to cost inflation across the entirety of its supply chain and acutely conscious of declining consumer confidence and wanting to avoid increasing prices for struggling customers.”

Tim Black, associate director in Frontier Economics’ retail and consumer, said: “Recent economic shocks of Covid, Brexit and the war in Ukraine have put sustained pressure on businesses.

“Our analysis shows the pub & brewery sector is facing a combination of surging costs – primarily energy but also raw materials and wages – and falling demand, as consumers reduce their spending in the face of severe cost-of-living pressures.

“While there are different impacts across businesses and uncertainty on the outlook, the underlying economics of the sector makes absorbing these shocks incredibly difficult – and some firms will struggle to survive.”

