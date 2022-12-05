Vodafone boss Nick Read to step down at end of year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Vodafone boss Nick Read to step down at end of year

By Press Association
December 5 2022, 7.44am Updated: December 5 2022, 8.28am
Mobile phone giant Vodafone has revealed its boss Nick Read will step down at the end of the year just weeks after unveiling an £880 million plan to slash costs and warning over job cuts and price hikes (PA)
Mobile phone giant Vodafone has revealed its boss Nick Read will step down at the end of the year just weeks after unveiling an £880 million plan to slash costs and warning over job cuts and price hikes (PA)

Mobile phone giant Vodafone has revealed its boss Nick Read will step down at the end of the year just weeks after unveiling an £880 million plan to slash costs and warning over job cuts and price hikes.

Mr Read will leave on December 31 after four years as group chief executive, but will remain an adviser to Vodafone’s board until March 31.

The group said chief financial officer Margherita Della Valle will take on the role on an interim basis and alongside her current duties while it hunts for a new permanent boss.

It comes just weeks after Mr Read announced plans to cut costs by one billion euros (£880 million) and cautioned over job losses as part of a swingeing overhaul.

Nick Read, Vodafone CEO
Outgoing Vodafone chief executive Nick Read (Vodafone / PA)

He said last month that prices would have to rise in the face of soaring energy bills and inflation, while also revealing that jobs were set to be impacted by aims to radically simplify the group, and accelerate the digitalisation of its operations.

Vodafone also trimmed its profit guidance range for the full-year and posted a 3% drop in interim earnings.

On announcing his departure, Mr Read said he had agreed with the board that “now is the right moment to hand over to a new leader who can build on Vodafone’s strengths and capture the significant opportunities ahead”.

Shares in Vodafone rose 2% after the announcement, with one analyst saying investors will be hoping that a change at the top will reinvigorate its share price.

Vodafone chairman Jean-Francois van Boxmeer said: “I would like to thank Nick for his commitment and significant contribution to Vodafone as group chief executive and throughout his career spanning more than two decades with the company.

“During his four years as CEO, he led Vodafone through the pandemic, ensuring that our customers remained connected with their families and businesses.”

“He has focused Vodafone in Europe and Africa as a converged connectivity provider and led the industry in Europe in unlocking value from tower infrastructure.”

He added: “Margherita has recently been taking a broader operational role within the company and the board fully supports her as interim group chief executive.”

Vodafone said Mr Read will receive salary and benefits until March 31, after which he will receive an amount in lieu of his pay for the remainder of his 12-month notice period.

He will also remain eligible for a bonus for 2022-23, as well as outstanding long-term bonus share payouts.

Vodafone added it will pay up to £7,000 towards legal fees in connection with his departure and said he is entitled to “outplacement support” worth up to £50,000.

Ms Della Valle will be paid a salary of £1.1 million as interim chief executive and chief financial officer – in line with Mr Read’s current pay.

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Investors will be hoping that a change at the top at Vodafone might inject a new longer-term lease of life in the company’s share price.

“Although any change of chief executive is unsettling, the restructuring strategy Nick Read headed up hasn’t yet reaped rewards.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented