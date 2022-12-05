PwC to shut majority of offices over Christmas to save energy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Accountancy giant PwC is shutting most of its offices over Christmas and New Year for the first time to save energy as UK power supplies come under mounting pressure this winter.

The group – which employs around 24,000 staff and has 19 sites across the UK – said it would shut its main London office at Embankment Place, while a number of its regional offices will also close between December 23 and January 3.

PwC said there would be workspaces in nearby offices for staff who want to go into the workplace during those times.

Kevin Ellis, chairman and senior partner at PwC UK, said the group wanted to “do our bit to reduce energy consumption”.

He said: “Office life is hugely important to our culture and business — but having all our offices open over the holiday period doesn’t make sense at a time of energy scarcity.

“Our people want us to do our bit to reduce energy consumption.

“We’ve taken a pragmatic approach ensuring some offices across the country remain open for those who need them.”

The group added that many employees already use the festive season as an opportunity to take time off, which leaves many of its offices much quieter than usual.

In an internal memo to staff, the group said its More London base near London Bridge would remain open, while regional offices “will be taking a similar approach” with more details on the local office openings due soon.

It told workers: “With many using the festive period to take a well-earned break from work, and with offices typically being quieter during that time, this year we will be taking the opportunity to reduce our energy consumption further by reducing the space we heat and light from Friday December 23 until Tuesday January 3.”

Its rivals are also shutting offices over the Christmas period, with KPMG and Deloitte closing their UK sites in line with previous years.