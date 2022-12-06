Diversity’s Perri Kiely stars in new money muling awareness campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Diversity’s Perri Kiely stars in new money muling awareness campaign

By Press Association
December 6 2022, 12.02am
Perri Kiely is raising awareness of money muling in a new NatWest campaign (NatWest/PA)
Perri Kiely is raising awareness of money muling in a new NatWest campaign (NatWest/PA)

Diversity star Perri Kiely is warning young adults about the full consequences of money muling, after research found around two-fifths have been targeted by potentially suspect job adverts on social media.

The dancer and broadcaster has teamed up with NatWest in a new awareness campaign, which warns that people could end up in prison or unable to access everyday financial products.

With young people among those feeling the pinch this Christmas as the cost-of-living bites, more could be tempted by bogus “easy money” schemes.

Advertising created by the bank starring Kiely shows the realities that money mules could face, including depicting Kiely in prison.

Money mules enable criminals to move their profits from crimes around, by allowing the profits made by crimes to flow through their bank account, in return for a cut of the cash.

Money muling
Diversity star Perri Kiely stars in a new anti-fraud campaign from NatWest which aims to raise awareness of money muling (NatWest/PA)

They could end up with a criminal record and a stint in prison for allowing their bank account to be used to launder the stolen cash.

A NatWest survey of 1,000 18 to 30-year-olds found 39% had been targeted by “quick money” job ads on social media, with three-quarters (74%) seeing an increase in these ads in the last two years.

Less than a third (32%) had heard the term money mule before.

More than half (57%) of 18 to 30-year-olds would be open to making extra cash by accepting money into their bank account and transferring it to someone else, according to the findings.

NatWest’s survey also found that a third (32%) of young people had received money from someone and transferred it to someone else or taken it out as cash and given it to someone else, without knowing its origin.

Alongside a spell in jail, the consequences of being convicted as a money mule could also include being unable to open a bank account or get a phone contract.

Kiely, 26, said: “Being part of this very honest job ad has taught me that, as the saying goes, if it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is. We all need to be watchful for the signs and educate ourselves and everyone around us about how to avoid them.”

Perri Kiely with some cash
Many people are unaware that they could end up in prison for money muling  in return for a quick profit (NatWest/PA)

Kiely told the PA news agency that he himself had not been aware of what money muling was before getting involved in the campaign with NatWest.

He said: “I won’t lie, I didn’t have a clue what it actually was.”

He continued: “Essentially, it is money laundering… I wanted to jump at the opportunity to get involved and help spread awareness so people know what to look out for.”

Kiely told PA: “In this day and age, everything is social media.”

He said he had seen adverts offering the chance to earn some quick cash or have a particular lifestyle.

“Some of them might be legit, but now I’m knowing that some of them – and probably a lot of them – aren’t,” he added.

Kiely said he “100%” felt that rising living costs and the cost of Christmas may make people feel more tempted by promises of easy money.

He said: “Everyone knows times are really tough… if you don’t actually know the full consequences of what you’re doing, of course they’re going to jump at it.”

Kiely said the “beauty of social media” is that people can spread awareness to their family and friends of the dangers of money muling.

Stuart Skinner, a fraud and scam expert at NatWest said: “Now more than ever, people are increasingly mindful that their money and financial pressures are only likely to intensify during the festive season.

“We want to help keep your finances safe by highlighting the dangers that exist in our society via money muling and online scammers.

“We would urge all parents, friends and family to talk about this important issue with their loved ones to help safeguard against the serious risks and consequences that many young people are unaware of.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented