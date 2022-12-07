Age UK urges older people on low incomes to check if they can get Pension Credit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Age UK urges older people on low incomes to check if they can get Pension Credit

By Press Association
December 7 2022, 12.04am
Pensioners on low incomes are being urged by Age UK to see if they qualify for Pension Credit, which could help them to access other cost-of-living support as well as topping up their regular income (Yui Mok/PA)
Pensioners on low incomes are being urged by Age UK to see if they qualify for Pension Credit, which could help them to access other cost-of-living support as well as topping up their regular income.

Older people on a low income have until December 18 to put in a claim for Pension Credit in order to qualify for the second part of the Government’s cost-of-living payment, which is a £324 lump sum, the charity said.

Age UK is urging all older people who are struggling on a low income and who are not already getting Pension Credit to put in a claim without delay to avoid missing out.

Announced as part of its original energy support package in May 2022, the Government’s cost-of-living payment will be paid to those in receipt of Pension Credit and other qualifying benefits.

To be eligible for the second lump sum, older people must have been entitled to a Pension Credit payment (or later found to be entitled to a payment) in the period between August 26 and September 25 2022.

Because an application for Pension Credit can be backdated by three months, those who start the claiming process by Sunday December 18 and are successful can meet the eligibility criteria for the extra £324, the charity said.

As well as providing a much-needed income boost and automatically qualifying them for the Government’s cost-of-living payment, Pension Credit also opens the door to a wide range of additional support including extra help with energy bills and other essential costs, Age UK added.

Despite considerable financial benefits, the charity said a third (34%) of pensioners eligible to claim Pension Credit are still missing out.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: “Although it’s good news that the state pension and benefits will rise in line with inflation from April, many older people are still extremely worried about staying warm and well over the coming months.

“However, there is a lot of extra support available to help those on the lowest incomes this winter and it’s not too late to claim it.”

She continued: “We know that around 770,000 pensioner households are still missing out on Pension Credit and it’s likely that every one of them is struggling to manage their escalating bills at the moment.

“We’re urging anyone who’s finding it hard to pay for the basics such as food and energy to get in touch for a benefits check – claims must be made by mid-December in order to meet the cut-off date for eligibility for the extra payment.”

The charity is urging any older person living on a low income or struggling with their bills to contact its free advice line on 0800 169 65 65. People can also visit www.ageuk.org.uk/money or contact their local Age UK centre.

To make a claim for Pension Credit, people should call the DWP (Department for Work and Pensions) Pension Credit claim line direct on 0800 99 1234 or visit www.gov.uk/pension-credit/how-to-claim, Age UK said.

