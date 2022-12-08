Coins bearing portrait of King Charles to enter circulation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Coins bearing portrait of King Charles to enter circulation

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 12.04am Updated: December 8 2022, 12.45am
The first coins bearing the official effigy of the King will appear in circulation in post offices around the UK from Thursday (The Royal Mint/PA)
The first coins bearing the official effigy of the King will appear in circulation in post offices around the UK from Thursday (The Royal Mint/PA)

The first coins bearing the official effigy of the King will appear in circulation in post offices around the UK from Thursday.

The King’s portrait will first appear on a 50p, with the reverse, or “tails” side of the coin, commemorating the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.

A commemorative version of the coin was released in October, generating record visitors to the Royal Mint’s website in the 24 hours following.

A total of 4.9 million 50p coins will enter circulation across 9,452 Post Office branches throughout December.

Coins will be distributed as change when customers make purchases.

Some 9.6 million 50p coins will eventually enter circulation, in line with demand.

The Post Office’s Aldwych branch in central London, near to Clarence House, is among the locations getting the new coins.

50p coins featuring the portrait of King Charles III at the Aldwych branch which is close to Clarence House, London, and is the residence of the King
50p coins featuring the portrait of the King (The Royal Mint/PA)

The coins’ appearance coincides with the release of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial Netflix docuseries, with the royal family braced for Harry and Meghan’s latest revelations.

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at the Royal Mint, said: “Today marks a new era for UK coinage, with the effigy of King Charles III appearing on 50ps in circulation.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for coin collectors to add to their collections, or start one for the first time.

50p coins featuring the portrait of King Charles III at the Aldwych branch which is close to Clarence House, London and is the residence of the King
50p coins featuring the portrait of the King at the Aldwych branch, which is close to Clarence House, London (The Royal Mint/PA)

“We anticipate a new generation of coin collectors emerging, with people keeping a close eye on their change to try and spot a new 50p that bears the portrait of our new King.

“The Royal Mint has been trusted to make coins bearing the monarch’s effigy for over 1,100 years and we are proud to continue this tradition into the reign of King Charles III.”

Nick Read, chief executive of the Post Office, added: “It is a tremendous honour for the Post Office and for postmasters that the first coinage featuring King Charles III is being released into circulation via our extensive branch network.

“December is our busiest time of the year so the coin will be entering our network in a phased manner. If you don’t receive the new 50p in your change on your first visit to a post office you may well get it in your change in a subsequent visit, so keep a look out for it.”

The King’s effigy has been created by sculptor Martin Jennings and personally approved by Charles.

A new 50p coin featuring the portrait of King Charles III, with the reverse, or "tails" side of the coin, commemorating the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II will appear in circulation in post offices around the UK
A new 50p coin featuring the portrait of the King (The Royal Mint/PA)

In keeping with tradition, the King’s portrait faces to the left – in the opposite direction to the late Queen.

The reverse of the 50p features a design which originally appeared on the 1953 Coronation Crown.

It was struck to commemorate the Queen’s coronation at Westminster Abbey and includes the four quarters of the Royal Arms depicted within a shield.

Between each shield is an emblem of the home nations: a rose, a thistle, a shamrock and a leek.

All UK coins bearing the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II will remain legal tender and in active circulation.

Around 27 billion coins circulating across the UK bear her portrait.

They will be replaced over time as they become damaged or worn and to meet demand for additional coins.

Historically, it has been commonplace for coins featuring the effigies of different monarchs to co-circulate, ensuring a smooth transition with minimal environmental impact and cost.

