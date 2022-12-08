FTSE dips into the red while US stocks rebound

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

FTSE dips into the red while US stocks rebound

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 5.28pm
It has been another lacklustre day for the FTSE 100 (Tim Goode/ PA)
It has been another lacklustre day for the FTSE 100 (Tim Goode/ PA)

It has been another lacklustre day for the FTSE 100, with modest gains for mining giants failing to offset a big drop in the share price of Frasers Group.

The retailer, which owns Sports Direct and is majority-owned by Mike Ashley, saw its share price tumble by nearly a tenth, despite the company hailing strong profits amid retail gloom.

It sank to the bottom of the blue-chip index, while rival sports retailer JD Sports Fashion also saw its share price dip.

Mining and health stocks shot to the top of the FTSE 100 as the Chinese government said it would ease some of its lockdown restrictions following political unrest.

The FTSE 100 was down by 17.02 points, or 0.23%, to 7,472.17.

Analysts have pointed out that investors have been swayed by decisions made in China and the potential reopening of its economy, because many listed businesses have big markets in Asia.

Meanwhile, investors were more optimistic across the pond and its top markets were climbing when European markets closed.

The S&P 500 was up by 0.75% and Dow Jones was up by 0.69%.

Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG, said: “To a large extent, this week highlights how traders have to somehow weigh up the benefits of a gradual Chinese reopening with the fears of an impending economic contraction in the year ahead.

“While the resurgence in equities seen today highlights the interchangeable nature of market sentiment at the moment, the surge in natural gas seen since Tuesday does show how a cold snap in Europe could once again test the bulls if inflation fears resurface.”

Elsewhere in Europe, the German Dax just about stayed in the green and was up by 0.02%, while the French Cac had fallen 0.2%.

The pound was up by 0.25% to 1.2235 US dollars, but down by 0.18% to 1.1591 euros.

In company news, Frasers Group told shareholders that its revenues had jumped by 13% to more than £2.6 billion in the latest half year, while pre-tax profits had surged by more than half.

Nevertheless, investors were put off by cautions of a challenging retail environment and its share price tumbled by 9%.

Fashion retailer In The Style said it was considering a potential sale of the business, although it is not currently in talks with any buyers.

At the same time, it confirmed that its chief executive Sam Perkins would be stepping down at the end of the year, to be replaced by founder Adam Frisby on an interim basis.

Shares in the company edged up by 0.93%.

Digital estate agency Purplebricks said it was increasing its annual cost-cutting target to £17 million, up from £13 million, as it continues to make redundancies across the business and slash its marketing spend.

Its share price dropped by 7.2% at close.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Haleon, up 10.45p to 316.15p, Rio Tinto, up 164p to 5,780p, Fresnillo, up 19.2p to 885.4p, Pershing Square Holdings, up 55p to 2,885p, and Hargreaves Lansdown, up 15.4p to 850.4p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Frasers Group, down 80.5p to 814.5p, London Stock Exchange Group, down 508p to 7,380p, Intermediate Capital Group, down 59.5p to 1,157, BT Group, down 4.35p to 112.55p, and Airtel Africa, down 4.4p to 116.8p.

