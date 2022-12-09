Strikes set to escalate in the run-up to Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Strikes set to escalate in the run-up to Christmas

By Press Association
December 9 2022, 10.55am
Striking postal workers outside the Royal Mail Islington Delivery Office in north London (Lucas Cumiskey/PA)
Striking postal workers outside the Royal Mail Islington Delivery Office in north London (Lucas Cumiskey/PA)

The wave of industrial action across the country is set to escalate in the coming weeks as more workers walk out in disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

– Will there be an increased number of strikes in the run-up to Christmas?
Yes. Members of the Royal College of Nursing will strike on Thursday, December 15, the first national stoppage in the union’s 106 year history, while action will also be held by several other groups of workers.

– Which other sectors will be affected by strikes before the end of the year?
Eurostar security guards, Highways Agency staff,  driving examiners and Rural Payments Agency employees will stop work in the coming weeks.

– Will there be more rail strikes?
Yes. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Network Rail and 14 train operators will stage two 48-hour strikes on December 13/14 and 16/17 which will cripple services. The Transport Salaried Staffs Association and Unite is also planning industrial action among its members on the railways.

– Will there be more Royal Mail strikes?
Yes. Members of the Communication Workers Union are embroiled in an increasingly bitter dispute and will stage a series of strikes in the run up to Christmas. The company is urging people to post Christmas cards early.

– Will there be any co-ordination of strikes?
Officials from unions involved in the raft of industrial disputes are discussing the possibility of co-ordinating strikes, although it is unlikely that this will happen until the new year.

Royal Mail strike
There will be an increase in the number of strikes in the run up to Christmas (Jacob king/PA)

– Does all the industrial action mean the country is witnessing a general strike?
No, although it may feel as though more people are striking than working. A general strike would have to be called by an organisation such as the TUC, but this isn’t going to happen.

– Why not?
Because of employment law, different balloting arrangements and timetables for votes, it would be incredibly difficult, if not impossible, to arrange for a legal walkout by every union.

– When was the last time the UK was witnessing such industrial unrest?
Commentators often describe the current situation as a Winter of Discontent – but that phrase is outdated. It’s true there seems to be almost as many workers on strike now than back in 1979/80, but the world of work is hugely different. Union members could meet in a car park, vote for strikes, and immediately walk out. Now they have to be balloted, a threshold has to be met, and two weeks notice given before action can start.

– Is there any sign that support from union members for strikes is waning?
No. Unions have to reballot their members every six months, and every time one has been held in recent weeks they have shown overwhelming support for continuing with action.

– Do the public support strikes?
Up to now there has been strong support for strikes, even among railway passengers whose journeys are being disrupted. Unions expect strong support for the nurses, especially given their heroic work during the pandemic.

– What is the Government’s response to the strikes?
The Prime Minister is promising “tough” new laws such as having minimum levels of service when workers walk out.

– Will this make much difference?
Unions are warning it will make things worse. Rail unions say it will be impossible to arrange minimum services and believe it could be dangerous if passengers believe trains will run and turn up at stations to cram onto already packed trains.

– What level of services will there be in hospitals when staff strike?
Emergencies will still be dealt with, but staffing levels are likely to resemble those for a bank holiday or Christmas Day. Union officials say some hospitals already have minimum staffing levels because of the huge shortage of nurses and other NHS workers.

– Is there any sign that disputes will continue into next year?
Yes. A strike ballot among firefighters and teachers closes in January, and junior doctors will start voting next month on strikes over pay.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented