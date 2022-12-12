Octopus Energy pays customers more than £1 million to save electricity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Octopus Energy pays customers more than £1 million to save electricity

By Press Association
December 12 2022, 2.03pm
Power grids have to balance supply and demand at all times (PA)
Power grids have to balance supply and demand at all times (PA)

Octopus Energy has paid out more than £1 million to customers who took part in an innovative new pay-not-to-play scheme.

Households and businesses which reduce their electricity consumption when asked will be paid for every unit they do not use under the scheme, which is being trialled by National Grid.

Octopus customers have been the most active among the suppliers offering the service.

The firm said the top households in the scheme have saved as much as £20 since it launched a little over a month ago.

“This is a massive milestone. Across just four hours, we’ve been able to pay out £1 million to our customers,” said Alex Schoch, head of flexibility at Octopus.

“Normally, this money would have gone to businesses or dirty gas power plants to balance energy demand. Instead, it’s helping people lower their energy bills this winter.

“We are proud to have pioneered this trailblazing scheme, which is paving the way towards a smarter, greener and cheaper grid for all.

“And we’re glad that other energy suppliers are now getting involved, allowing even more people to grab a bargain and lower bills for everyone.”

Octopus said more than 250,000 households have taken part, making an average of £4 each.

So far, National Grid’s Electricity System Operator wing has run four one-hour trials of the so-called demand flexibility service.

However, the news from Octopus came hours before the grid was set to run the first two-hour session, when customers are expected to reduce their demand more than before.

An electricity grid constantly needs to make sure there is as much electricity going into the grid – supply – as there is going out of it to be used by households and organisations – demand.

Normally, when demand is set to be high, the grid will simply increase supply to keep up with it. However this can be very expensive as the grid will have to pay whatever it takes to get enough electricity.

By asking people to reduce their energy use during certain times, the grid can manage demand instead. There is nothing stopping the customers from then using their washing machines or dishwashers after the period is over.

Customers are also not forced to sit in darkness with their appliances turned off during those hours – they decide what to do and will not be punished for not taking part.

Customers can also be tactical about what electricity use they cut back on. Turning off an energy-efficient light bulb for an hour is only likely to pay around 1p during the period.

Not using an oven or other heat-producing electrical appliance like a tumble drier is much more effective.

