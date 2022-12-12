London markets close in red as cold weather stokes gas prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

London markets close in red as cold weather stokes gas prices

By Press Association
December 12 2022, 5.12pm
People walk through the snow in Greenwich Park, London (Victoria Jones/PA)
People walk through the snow in Greenwich Park, London (Victoria Jones/PA)

London’s markets were trimmed back after falls in the Asian markets and a sharp rise in natural gas prices.

Freezing temperatures in the UK were met by the markets with a sharp rise in gas prices, after a broadly moderate autumn and start of winter had kept a lid on pricing and eased concerns over gas storage levels.

The FTSE 100 finished the day down 30.66 points, or 0.41%, at 7,445.97.

Across the channel, the other major European markets acted similarly, with a cooldown in Chinese sentiment also impacting trading.

The German Dax declined 0.36% by the end of the session and the French Cac finished 0.27% lower.

Joshua Mahoney, senior market analyst at IG, said: “European markets have suffered the same fate as their Asian counterparts today, with Friday’s US sell-off finally catching up with markets elsewhere around the world.

“Improved sentiment around Chinese efforts to reopen appear to be swiftly faltering, with concerns over a dramatic surge in Covid cases bringing the potential for further restrictions and protests.

“The recent volatility in crude oil highlights the ongoing questions over whether the Chinese economy is truly ready to return or on the cusp of yet another series of restrictions.”

In the US, Wall Street rebounded from Friday’s losses ahead of a key set of CPI inflation figures on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, sterling was down marginally against the dollar despite the latest GDP figures showing a rebound in October, as the UK still looks likely to enter a recession.

The pound was down 0.07% against the dollar at 1.225, but was 0.07% higher against the euro at 1.164 at the close.

In company news, London Stock Exchange Group finished higher after Microsoft agreed to snap up a 4% stake from the Blackstone/Thomson Reuters Consortium.

As part of a 10-year partnership, the two firms will work together to jointly develop new products and services for data and analytics using its Microsoft Azure, AI and Teams platforms.

Shares in LSEG climbed 220p higher to 7,626p as a result.

Metro Bank also made strong gains on Monday despite being fined £10 million by the UK’s financial regulator for knowingly publishing incorrect information to investors in 2018.

Two of the challenger bank’s former bosses, chief executive Craig Donaldson and chief financial officer David Arden, have been given individual fines of £223,100 and £134,600 respectively by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Nevertheless, shares closed 6.6p higher at 112.6p.

Royal Mail owner International Distributions Services slid lower after brokers at HSBC cut their valuation of the stock.

IDS shares closed 8.3p lower at 204.3p after the downgrade, which comes ahead of planned strikes by Royal Mail postal workers later this week.

The price of oil moved higher after hitting new lows for the year at the end of last week.

Brent crude oil increased by 2.44% to 77.96 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were LSEG, up 220p at 7,626p, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, up 40p at 2,758p, Harbour Energy, up 4.3p at 306.4p, Experian up 29p at 2,924p, and Haleon, up 3p at 317.6p.

The biggest fallers of the session were Frasers Group, down 29.5p at 753p, Fresnillo, down 28.2p at 845.8p, Endeavour, down 52p at 1,672p, Prudential, down 29.5p at 1,061p, and Rio Tinto, down 156p at 5,679p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented