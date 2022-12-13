Mick Lynch accuses BBC of ‘parroting’ right-wing propaganda over rail strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mick Lynch accuses BBC of ‘parroting’ right-wing propaganda over rail strikes

By Press Association
December 13 2022, 10.21am
RMT leader Mick Lynch has accused the BBC of ‘parroting’ right-wing propaganda in its coverage of the rail strikes (Lucy North/PA)
RMT leader Mick Lynch has accused the BBC of ‘parroting’ right-wing propaganda in its coverage of the rail strikes (Lucy North/PA)

Union leader Mick Lynch accused the BBC of “parroting” right-wing propaganda in its coverage of the rail strikes during a heated morning media round.

The RMT general secretary also took aim at Good Morning Britain’s Richard Madeley, whom he described as “ranting”, as he was interviewed about widespread industrial action.

Members of the union are pressing ahead with two 48-hour strikes at Network Rail – and 14 train companies – from Tuesday and Friday, with further action planned over the Christmas period.

Network Rail had offered a 5% pay rise for this year – backdated to January – with another 4% at the start of 2023 and a guarantee of no compulsory job losses until January 2025.

The RMT’s executive recommended rejecting the offer, saying it was linked to “significant” changes to working practices.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Tuesday, Mr Lynch accused presenter Mishal Husain of showing bias when he was pressed on the average amount of pay lost by union members through strike action.

Asked to put a figure on the financial “sacrifice” he has said his workers have suffered, he said: “That depends on what shifts they were working, what rate of pay they are they earn and how many occasions they have to go out.”

He added: “What I do find annoying though, Mishal, is that you put these lines that are directly taken from the propaganda of the other side. You never show any admiration for the fight that working people are putting up in this country for the rebalancing of our society.

“You never criticise the super-rich for what they’re doing to nurses, what they’re doing to postal workers, and you never seem to take an impartial view on the way this society is balanced at the moment with the complete lack of distribution of wealth in our society.

“You always just seem to punt out anything you receive from the employers and from the Government, and that’s what I’m hearing directly through the filter of the BBC this morning.”

Husain replied: “The question was about the average amount of pay lost by your members through strike action… You’ve said your members are making a sacrifice… What’s wrong with putting a number on it?”

“Why do you need that number?” Mr Lynch fired back, before likening the BBC’s coverage to “an editorial line I could read in The Sun or The Daily Mail or any of the right-wing press in this country”.

He added: “I find this a shocking stance that the BBC will take – you’re just parroting the most right-wing stuff you can get hold of on behalf of the establishment, and it’s about time you showed some partiality towards your listeners, to working-class people in this country who are being screwed to the floor by the attitudes and policies of this Government.”

Elsewhere during the morning media round, the union leader accused GMB presenter Madeley of “ranting” and suggested he should interview himself.

Madeley put it to Mr Lynch that the rail strikes are targeting people at Christmas and could put hoteliers, restauranteurs and retailers out of business during a normally busy time of year.

Mr Lynch said: “We’re not targeting Christmas, it isn’t Christmas yet, Richard, I don’t know when your Christmas starts but mine starts on Christmas Eve.”

Madeley branded that statement “disingenuous”, adding: “Commercial Christmas starts in December, you know that.”

As the pair spoke over each other, Mr Lynch said: “Richard, why don’t you just interview yourself?”

