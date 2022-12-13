Over 25,000 Utilita customers to receive compensation after support failings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Over 25,000 Utilita customers to receive compensation after support failings

By Press Association
December 13 2022, 3.05pm
More than 25,000 customers of Utilita Energy are to receive compensation after regulator Ofgem found failings in the supplier’s support of vulnerable customers on pre-payment meters (Alamy/PA)
More than 25,000 customers of Utilita Energy are to receive compensation after regulator Ofgem found failings in the supplier’s support of vulnerable customers on pre-payment meters (Alamy/PA)

More than 25,000 customers of Utilita Energy are to receive compensation after regulator Ofgem found failings in the supplier’s support of vulnerable pre-payment meter households.

The energy watchdog said Utilita had agreed to pay out £830,000, including £508,260 in compensation for affected customers and £321,740 to the Energy Redress Fund, which helps support energy consumers in vulnerable situations.

Ofgem said it believed Utilita did not take into consideration individual circumstances when deciding whether or not to provide additional support credits needed for customers topping up pre-payment meters.

Affected customers, including those with medical issues and those classed as vulnerable, are set to receive £20 each in redress, which will be paid in most cases as a direct credit on their meter.

Ofgem had ordered Utilita in September to meet its obligations to protect customers after uncovering apparent failings in the way the power firm had been dealing with all customers, including vulnerable customers, those on the Priority Services Register and customers in debt.

It raised the concerns after assessing a review of scripts of staff talking to customers, training materials, procedures, policies and recorded calls with customers.

Ofgem said Utilita, which has more than 775,000 electricity and 648,000 gas customers, has since “taken steps which we consider to be appropriate to secure compliance”.

“In recognition of its failings, Utilita has now agreed to this financial redress package instead of a penalty,” it added.

Cathryn Scott, Ofgem’s director for enforcement and emerging issues, said: “As the energy regulator, protecting consumers is our top priority, and we have strong expectations that energy suppliers must take the individual circumstances of consumers, particularly those who are in vulnerable situations, into consideration.

“Pre-payment meters are currently relied on by around four million UK households, and the current cost of living issue is placing pressure on many households, which in turn is causing more people to require additional support credits to top-up for their prepayment meters.

“While Utilita has moved swiftly to correct these issues and agreed to compensate those affected, this action should serve as a reminder to other suppliers to go further to ensure vulnerable groups are getting the support they need, particularly during the colder winter months.”

Ofgem revealed last month it had told 17 suppliers, including Utilita, to improve how they deal with vulnerable customers.

Utilita was one of five of those identified as having “severe weaknesses”, alongside: Good Energy, Outfox, SO Energy and Tru Energy.

Pre-payment meter customers have also been hit by delays in getting energy support vouchers from the Government.

They are entitled to £400 in support over six months, paid in instalments of either £66 or £67, but the Government last month admitted a “blockage” in getting the support out to pre-payment meter households.

Ofgem said: “If you are a pre-payment meter customer and have not received your credit or voucher, please contact your supplier straight away.”

