Stocks gain in London as global markets boosted by softer US inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Stocks gain in London as global markets boosted by softer US inflation

By Press Association
December 13 2022, 5.33pm
File photo dated 06/02/18 of the London Stock Exchange sign in the City of London, as the FTSE 100 finished higher on Tuesday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
File photo dated 06/02/18 of the London Stock Exchange sign in the City of London, as the FTSE 100 finished higher on Tuesday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The FTSE rebounded on Tuesday as global traders cheered positive US inflation data.

US Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures revealed inflation of 7.1% in November, amid declining gasoline prices, below the 7.3% expected for the month.

The reading helped boost recent hopes that aggressive interest rate hiking could soften quickly in the US and other key areas.

The FTSE 100 finished the day up 56.92 points, or 0.76%, at 7,502.89.

Joshua Mahoney, senior market analyst at IG, said: “Global markets have received a welcome boost today, as the latest US inflation survey brought downside in both headline and core CPI readings in November.

“The fact that we have seen a relatively widespread decline in inflation that is not solely reliant on the volatile energy prices does provide greater confidence for the bulls, with house rents providing the one aspect which is yet to reverse.”

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, added: “Today’s gains have been wide ranging with online retail companies helping to lead the gains, with Ocado rising to four-week highs, and Zalando in Germany rising to six-month highs.”

Elsewhere in Europe, the data was also welcomed, helping to drive the German Dax to its highest level in around six months.

The Dax improved 1.34% by the end of the session and the French Cac finished 1.42% higher.

On Wall Street, the inflation figures helped the main markets surge and dragged the dollar lower.

Sterling was another beneficiary of weakness in the dollar, helping to offset any impact from an increase in the UK unemployment rate in the three months to October.

The pound was up 0.95% against the dollar at 1.237, but was flat against the euro at 1.163 at the close.

In company news, Capita saw shares shoot higher as revenues at the outsourcing firm were lifted by its contract with the Royal Navy, with debts slimmed as it shed an area of the business.

The firm reported 2% adjusted group revenue growth in the 11 months to November 30 in its pre-close trading update to investors.

Shares climbed 2.02p higher to 25p at the close as a result.

Elsewhere, Rolls-Royce dipped in value after the engineering giant was placed on negative catalyst watch by JP Morgan, ahead of the start of new chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic.

It saw shares finish 2.23p lower at 90.61p.

FTSE 250 airline group EasyJet also finished the session lower after a pair of downgrades.

The budget airliner was cut by Oddo BHF to “underperform” from “neutral”, and cut by Deutsche Bank to “sell” from “hold” amid concerns over higher costs and continued pressure on consumers. Shares dipped by 10p to 369.8p.

The price of oil continued to bounce back as it was lifted higher by the weak dollar despite OPEC cutting its guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Brent crude oil increased by 3.86% to 80.96 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were Intermediate Capital Group, up 66p at 1,235p, Ocado, up 30.6p at 700p, Antofagasta, up 58p at 1,483p, Ashtead, up 186p at 5,056p, and Prudential, up 39p at 1,100p.

The biggest fallers of the day were Rolls-Royce, down 2.23p at 90.61p, Imperial, down 41p at 2,020p, Centrica, down 1.7p at 90.52p, BAT, down 55p at 3,252.5p, and Pearson, down 13.8p at 913.2p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented