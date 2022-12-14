Tui returns to profit as holiday bookings and prices surge post-pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tui returns to profit as holiday bookings and prices surge post-pandemic

By Press Association
December 14 2022, 8.07am Updated: December 14 2022, 9.29am
Holiday giant Tui Group has seen its revenues quadruple this year and summer bookings almost return to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, following two-and-a-half challenging years for the travel sector (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Holiday giant Tui Group has seen its revenues quadruple this year and summer bookings almost return to 2019 pre-pandemic levels, following two-and-a-half challenging years for the travel sector.

Holiday giant Tui Group has seen its revenues quadruple this year and summer bookings almost return to 2019 pre-pandemic levels, following two-and-a-half challenging years for the travel sector.

The company reported revenues of 16.55 billion euros (£14.24 billion) in the year to September 30, up from 4.73 billion (£4.07 billion) the previous year.

It also returned to profit, reporting underlying pre-tax earnings of 409 million euros (£352 million), surging upwards from heavy losses of 2.08 billion euros (£1.79 billion) suffered this time last year.

In its fourth quarter, guest numbers reached 7.4 million – 93% of the level reported in the same period in 2019.

The group said it only started operating in a relatively normal environment in recent months due to late lifting of Covid restrictions, the impact of the war in Ukraine, and significant airport disruption over the summer.

It said winter bookings in the UK are up 5% on pre-pandemic levels and average prices have surged by 23%, which will help cushion the impact of cost inflation for the business.

Across the group, average prices were 28% higher than for the winter before Covid.

The business also noted a trend for short-term bookings following the pandemic, signalling that consumers are avoiding booking holidays well in advance due to the uncertainty of international travel.

Tui chief executive Sebastian Ebel said: “People are more cautious where they spend their money. We are finding that people tend to make a decision on the budgets they have.

“So, if £1,000 is not enough anymore to go to Spain, then they go to Turkey. Or if they decide in winter not to go to the Dominican Republic, then they go to Egypt.

“We will see more normality compared to last year, where there was a strong increase in duration and a strong increase in star ranking.

“After Covid, people wanted to go on longer holidays and stay in a five-star rather than a four-star hotel. So here, we do expect a normalisation to times pre-Covid.”

Mr Ebel added: “After two-and-a-half very challenging years in the wake of the global Covid-19 pandemic, the past financial year was marked by a recovery of our business.

“As a result, we were finally able to report a positive operating result again.

“Tourism remains a long-term and attractive growth sector. All fundamental data point to this, and the long-term megatrends from which our industry particularly benefits remain intact.

“We also expect 2023 to be a solid and good year, but we are very aware of external market factors.

“With our strong brand, resilient business model, increased flexibility and dedicated teams, we are very well-positioned to benefit from market opportunities in the current financial year and beyond.”

