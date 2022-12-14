HSBC says it will no longer finance new oil and gas fields

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
HSBC says it will no longer finance new oil and gas fields

By Press Association
December 14 2022, 11.23am
HSBC has announced it will halt finance for new oil and gas fields (Tim Ireland/PA)
HSBC has announced it will halt finance for new oil and gas fields (Tim Ireland/PA)

HSBC has announced it will no longer provide finance for new oil and gas fields, as part of efforts to shift to a “net zero” emissions world.

Environmental campaigners welcomed a move they believe sends a “strong signal to fossil fuel giants and governments” that the appetite for funding new oil and gas fields is diminishing.

But they urged HSBC to go further and to address finance for companies that have oil and gas expansion plans – and for other banks to follow suit.

And activists claimed the move was an “embarrassment” for the British Government, which has announced plans to issue scores of new oil and gas licences in the North Sea, despite efforts to position itself as a climate leader.

The International Energy Agency has said that no new oil and gas development can now take place if the world is to cut carbon emissions to zero overall – known as net zero – by 2050.

Sun rises behind a redundant oil platform
The Government has said it will issue new licences for oil and gas drilling in the North Sea (Jane Barlow/PA)

That is needed to keep temperature rises to no more than 1.5C to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, including increasingly extreme storms, floods, droughts, worsening wildlife and crop losses and rising seas.

In an update to its energy policy, HSBC said it will “no longer provide new lending or capital markets finance for the specific purpose of projects pertaining to new oil and gas fields and related infrastructure when the primary use is in conjunction with new fields”.

The bank said it would continue to provide finance and advisory services to energy sector clients at the corporate level, where their plans were in line with HSBC’s 2030 targets to cut emissions, and 2050 net zero goals.

The bank also said it would continue to provide finance to maintain supplies of oil and gas in line with current and future declining demand, “whilst accelerating our activities to support clean energy deployment”.

In addition, it has updated its policy on coal, including prohibiting finance for new metallurgical coal mines – such as the one the Government has just greenlit in Cumbria to provide coking coal for steel production.

Jeanne Martin, head of banking programme at ShareAction, which campaigns for responsible investment, said: “HSBC’s announcement sends a strong signal to fossil fuel giants and governments that banks’ appetite for financing new oil and gas fields is diminishing.

“It sets a new minimum level of ambition for all banks committed to net zero.

“We urge major banks like Barclays and BNP Paribas to follow suit.

But she added: “However, HSBC’s announcement only applies to asset financing, and doesn’t deal with the much larger proportion of finance it still provides to companies that have oil and gas expansion plans.

“We expect to see HSBC come forward with new proposals that will address this as soon as possible.”

Tony Burdon,  chief executive at climate finance campaign Make My Money Matter, said the announcement was “another nail in the coffin of fossil fuel expansion” that he hoped would send a clear signal to other UK high street banks who continued to directly finance new projects.

“Because if even HSBC – one of the world’s biggest financiers of the climate emergency – can see the writing on the wall for new fossil fuels, it’s just a matter of time before the rest follow suit,” he said.

He also called for HSBC to address its broader corporate financing for companies expanding oil and gas projects and setting clear red lines on expansion when assessing clients’ plans for transition to a clean economy.

Greenpeace UK’s senior climate campaigner Charlie Kronick said the move was “long overdue, and it’s an embarrassment for the UK Government”.

“Ministers are now in the absurd position of pressing on with new oil and gas licences when the science rules out expansion and now even some banks are pulling out,” he said.

