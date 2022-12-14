‘Solid support’ for strike by rail workers, union claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Solid support’ for strike by rail workers, union claims

By Press Association
December 14 2022, 4.46pm
Passengers at King’s Cross station in London during a strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) (James Manning/PA)
Passengers at King’s Cross station in London during a strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) (James Manning/PA)

A 48-hour strike by rail workers has been “solidly supported”, causing travel chaos across the country, a union said on Wednesday.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) walked out on Tuesday in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Picket lines were mounted outside railway stations across the country, with strikers saying they received strong support from members of the public.

More strikes are planned in the coming weeks, threatening huge disruption to trains in the busy run up to Christmas.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch is due to hold another meeting on Thursday with employers and the Government although there is little sign of a breakthrough in the bitter row.

The union congratulated its 40,000 members for taking 48 hours of strike action which shut down large parts of the railway across the country.

INDUSTRY Strikes
(PA Graphics)

Mr Lynch said: “I congratulate RMT members who have shown enormous dignity and rock-solid fortitude throughout this 48-hour strike.

“They have shown how important their work is to the functioning of the economy and wider society.

“All they want is a negotiated settlement on job security, a decent pay rise and good working conditions.

“And they are determined to continue their industrial campaign until an agreed resolution is achieved.

“Multimillion pound train companies are once again indemnified for any losses suffered through strike action.

“If all 16 days of action go ahead, over £300 million will have been spent by the taxpayer to ensure they suffer no financial detriment.

INDUSTRY Strikes
(PA Graphics)

“The cost-of-living crisis is accelerating out of control and the trade union movement is stepping up to the plate across multiple industries to protect workers.

“We send our heartfelt solidarity to the nurses and their union the RCN on their historic strike tomorrow, along with our heroic postal workers who are striking on issues very similar to our own.

“Unity in our movement is now more vital than ever with the ramping up of attacks from the Government.

“The rich have never been richer, and millions are struggling to feed themselves or heat their homes this winter.

“There needs to be a rebalancing of society where workers that create the wealth are rewarded properly for their endeavours and that will help create a happier and more prosperous country.”

