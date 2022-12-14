Europe’s markets slip amid cautious trading before US and UK rate decisions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Europe’s markets slip amid cautious trading before US and UK rate decisions

By Press Association
December 14 2022, 5.19pm
The royal exchange and the bank of England, London. Stocks in Europe edged lower amid caution ahead of interest rate decision in the UK and US (John Walton/PA)
The royal exchange and the bank of England, London. Stocks in Europe edged lower amid caution ahead of interest rate decision in the UK and US (John Walton/PA)

Europe’s biggest markets closed in the red on Wednesday amid caution before key interest rate decisions.

The markets closed before the US Federal Reserve revealed its latest decision on interest rates, amid expectations that it will start to soften its appetite for hikes.

On Thursday, the Bank of England is also expected to deliver a 0.5 percentage point interest rate increase, which would still take rates to a 14-year high of 3.5%.

The FTSE 100 finished the day down 6.96 points, or 0.09%, at 7,495.93.

Across the channel, the Dax declined 0.26% by the end of the session and the French Cac finished 0.21% lower.

In the US, the main markets made a nervous start but inched higher in anticipation of the Fed decision later on Wednesday evening.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Market UK, said: “European markets have undergone a rather subdued session ahead of tonight’s Fed rate decision, where it’s widely expected we’ll see a downshift to a 50bps (basis points) rate hike, as inflationary pressures subside.”

Meanwhile, sterling benefited from weakness in the dollar and positivity surrounding a sharper-than-expected slowdown in UK CPI inflation, which dipped to 10.7% in November, according to the latest figures from the ONS.

The pound was up 0.28% against the dollar at 1.240, and was 0.16% higher against the euro at 1.164 at the close.

In company news, travel firm Tui lost altitude on Wednesday despite swinging back to profit on the back of rebounding summer holiday trips.

The company reported revenues of 16.55 billion euros (£14.24 billion) in the year to September 30, up from 4.73 billion (£4.07 billion) the previous year, after it was buoyed by the easing of pandemic restrictions.

Nevertheless, shares fell 11.8p to 135.85p as a result of plans to raise more funds to repay state aid to the German government.

Watches of Switzerland dipped in value despite the luxury watch retailer maintaining its guidance for the rest of the financial year as it saw sales jump for the past six months.

Shares dipped by 51p to 908p at the close of play after the retailer recorded a slight decrease in profit margins and cash flow for the half-year.

BT was among the days top performers as the telecoms firm as it rebounded from the two-year lows it struck on Tuesday.

Shares improved by 2.35p to 116.25p after the firm announced a five-year deal with Nokia to help deliver efficiency improvements, while new pricing for its Openreach unit could help boost earnings.

The price of oil continued its recent positive trajectory after the IEA warned that prices were likely to rise next year as sanctions further squeeze Russian supply and demand picks up further in China.

Brent crude oil increased by 1.88% to 82.2 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were BT Group, up 2.35p at 116.25p, Centrica, up 1.46p at 91.98p, Admiral, up 33p at 2,085p, BAE Systems, up 13.2p at 834.2p, and Compass, up 26p at 1,925p.

The biggest fallers of the day were Airtel Africa, down 3.5p at 113.9p, IAG, down 3.96p at 131.28p, Anglo American, down 72.5p at 3,132.5p, Rio Tinto, down 125p at 5,622p, and Taylor Wimpey, down 1.95p at 102.25p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented