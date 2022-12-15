High street shopper numbers plunge amid rail strikes and cold weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
High street shopper numbers plunge amid rail strikes and cold weather

By Press Association
December 15 2022, 3.50pm
High streets across the UK saw shopper numbers slump sharply early this week due to rail strikes and cold winter weather (PA)

High streets across the UK saw shopper numbers slump sharply early this week due to rail strikes and cold winter weather.

Meanwhile, offices also saw a drop in occupancy as fewer workers were able to get into workplaces in UK cities.

New figures from Springboard show UK retail destinations saw footfall decline by 8.6% from Monday to Wednesday compared to the same days last week.

The decline was particularly noticeable in high streets, where footfall dropped 15.1%.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, when thousands of rail workers took part in strike action in a long-running row over pay and conditions, high streets saw falls of 17.2% and 16.4% respectively.

Meanwhile, UK retail parks saw higher shopper numbers on these days as people opted to travel to out-of-town locations instead.

Central London was particularly dampened by a reduction of people travelling into the city, as footfall fell by 26.5% for the first three days of week, with 30.2% and 31.7% drops for Tuesday and Wednesday specifically.

Overall footfall for the start of this week, a key shopping period ahead of Christmas, was 27% lower than the same period in 2019, before the impact of the pandemic.

Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said: “The evidence is clear that UK retail destinations have been hugely impacted by the rail strikes this week in terms of footfall, which inevitably will have meant a significant reduction in the amount spent in both retail and hospitality businesses.

“Over the three days from Monday to Wednesday, footfall across all UK retail destinations was 8.6% lower than the week before and 15.1% lower in high streets.

“These results are in sharp contrast to the same three days in the week before (Monday December 5 to Wednesday December 7), when footfall across UK retail destinations was 3.3% higher than in the previous week and 2.9% higher in high streets.

“Indeed, as this is a week closer to Christmas, we would have expected to see an even greater increase of footfall this week.”

Meanwhile, fresh data showed occupancy at UK offices dropped significantly on Wednesday amid industrial action.

UK occupancy fell to 26% on Wednesday compared to 46% on the same day last week, according to workplace technology company Freespace.

It said London was particularly impacted, recording occupancy at 21% compared with 49% a week earlier.

Raj Krishnamurthy, Freespace chief executive officer, said: “People have been given more flexibility in their work.

“In a world where videoconferencing and remote working has become normal, synchronised operations have proven not just workable but, in many ways, successful.

“The acceptance of new working patterns has given everybody a newfound freedom to work where they want and how they want; to move the dial between independent and collaborative working as needed.”

