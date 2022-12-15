Markets fall further after Bank of England and ECB crank rates higher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Markets fall further after Bank of England and ECB crank rates higher

By Press Association
December 15 2022, 5.23pm
The Bank of England, (left) and the Royal Exchange, London (John Walton/PA)
The Bank of England, (left) and the Royal Exchange, London (John Walton/PA)

London’s top markets and sterling both slipped on Thursday after the Bank of England and the European Central Bank hiked interest rates further.

The decision by both central banks to increase rates by 0.5 percentage points showed continued appetite for rate increases despite some signs of cooling inflation.

Pressure on European markets grew even further later in the session after surprisingly hawkish comments from ECB president Christine Lagarde.

Ms Lagarde provided a bleak outlook for the economy and indicated the bank is likely to implement one percentage point of further rises by March.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “European markets have seen big falls in the aftermath of today’s European Central Bank rate meeting, where president Christine Lagarde delivered the market equivalent of a bah humbug moment to all of that pre-market Christmas optimism, that the ECB wouldn’t dare risk a melt up in rates heading into 2023.

“Expectations got a reality check today with a 50bps (basis point) rate hike and a bleak economic assessment of what was likely to come next year, and what the ECB intended to do about it in the coming months.”

The FTSE 100 finished the day down 69.76 points, or 0.93%, at 7,426.17.

Across the Channel, the Dax declined 3.23% by the end of the session and the French Cac finished 3.18% lower.

In the US, markets took their cues from Europe to plunge sharply on the opening bell while tech stocks also had a poor showing, led by the likes of Nvidia and Netflix.

In currency, the distressed economic picture in Europe handed the dollar some welcome respite.

The pound was down 1.68% against the dollar at 1.222, and was 1.2% lower against the euro at 1.148 at the close.

The price of oil slipped amid concerns over what the bleak economic outlook could mean for demand over the next two years.

Brent crude oil decreased by 2.13% to 80.94 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

In company news, outsourcer Serco saw its shares drop by 1.8% despite saying it expects profits to be higher than previously thought this year.

The company said that full-year underlying trading profit will reach around £235 million, an increase of £5 million compared with previous guidance.

It is the second time this year that the company hiked its profit guidance.

Meanwhile a loss for retailer Currys saw the business’s shares drop sharply, closing down 5.7% by the end of play.

The business said that its full-year profits will be lower than previous expectations, blaming the cost-of-living crisis. Customers are choosing to buy cheaper items as they tighten their belts.

Meanwhile lower demand from customers meant that competitors slashed their prices.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were IAG, up 2.78p to 134.06p, Berkeley Group, up 53p to 3,867p, Barratt Developments, up 4.8p to 408.4p, Taylor Wimpey, up 1.15p to 103.4p, and Pearson, up 8.4p to 921.4p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, down 28.6p to 660p, DS Smith, down 12.5p to 313.8p, Segro, down 29p to 795p, AB Foods, down 57p to 1,572p, and Barclays, down 5p to 155.2p.

