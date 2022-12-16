New research sparks ‘creeping non-acceptance’ concerns about cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New research sparks ‘creeping non-acceptance’ concerns about cash

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 12.03am
Nearly half of people have recently been somewhere where cash was not accepted, according to ATM network Link (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Nearly half of people have recently been somewhere where cash was not accepted, according to ATM network Link (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Concerns that people who are relying on cash to budget for essentials during the cost-of-living crisis are being blocked from using it have been raised by consumer campaigners, following new research.

Nearly half (45%) of people have recently been somewhere where cash has not been accepted or has been discouraged, according to the findings from ATM network Link.

Car parks, cafes, restaurants and public transport are among the places where cash acceptance has been particularly limited, Link’s findings indicate.

Consumer group Which? highlighted the need to avoid “sleepwalking” into a situation where cash users are excluded from certain services.

Research published by the consumer group earlier this year found more than half (54%) of people still regularly use cash, mostly alongside other payment methods.

Of those who regularly use cash, just over half (52%) told Which? that cash helps them keep track of their spending.

Nearly half (49%) of people affected said that being unable or being discouraged to pay in cash was inconvenient, Link found.

London was found to be the top location where people had experienced a lack of cash acceptance, with 55% of people surveyed there saying they had encountered the issue.

The north east of England was the location where people were least likely to have found a lack of cash acceptance, with just over a third (36%) experiencing it.

In Wales, 43% of people had experienced a lack of cash acceptance and in Scotland and Northern Ireland the figure was 42%.

Link has been regularly carrying out research to understand people’s attitudes towards cash use.

It found one in eight (13%) people have found it more difficult to keep track of their finances due to using card payments in shops instead of cash and 16% are keeping cash at home in case of emergencies.

Graham Mott, director of strategy at Link, said: “If a shop, pub or restaurant no longer accepts cash or prefers customers to pay using card or mobile payments, we can now see that almost half of people find this problematic while the other half have no concerns.

“We know some people simply prefer using cash, but there are millions who can’t do digital payments, so being unable to be pay in notes and coins is still frustrating for some.”

More than 2,100 people were surveyed in early November and asked about their experiences with cash acceptance in the previous eight weeks.

Financial inclusion campaigner Lord Holmes, who is vice chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on FinTech, said: “It’s understandable that people may be frustrated in locations like car parks, but the worry of creeping non-acceptance is what happens if councils or vital services like pharmacies or supermarkets stop accepting cash.

“At the moment, it’s still not feasible to expect everyone to pay for things on their phone or via contactless.”

The Government has said it will legislate to protect the future of cash.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “It’s worrying to see so many people prevented or discouraged from using cash when our research has found millions still rely on it to pay for everyday essentials or to manage their finances amid a cost-of-living crisis.

“Long-awaited legislation to protect cash must include guarantees of a minimum level of free access so that millions of people affected by bank branches closing and cash machines charging fees are not forced to pay to withdraw their own money.

“In order to avoid sleepwalking into a situation where cash users are excluded from certain services, the Financial Conduct Authority should play a proactive role in monitoring cash acceptance and taking action where appropriate.”

Here are the percentages of people across the UK who said they had been somewhere since early September where cash has not been accepted or has been discouraged, according to ATM network Link:

– London, 55%

– East of England, 49%

– South East, 46%

– North West, 46%

– Yorkshire and the Humber, 45%

– South West, 44%

– Wales, 43%

– Northern Ireland, 42%

– Scotland, 42%

– East Midlands, 41%

– West Midlands, 39%

– North East, 36%

