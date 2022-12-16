Rolls-Royce car factory workers handed bumper pay deal to avert strikes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Workers at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars will receive a “record” pay rise and have called off potential strike action, the Unite union has announced.

Unite said workers at the luxury car maker will see an increase worth up to 17.6%.

Around 1,200 workers at Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, West Sussex, who help make its Ghost, Wraith and Cullinan, will receive the pay increase.

More than 80% of workers at the site took part in a ballot to accept the pay deal, which will see a 10% increase alongside a £2,000 payment.

17.6% ➡️ @RollsRoyce car workers win record pay deal. This is a top notch pay deal for the @RollsRoyce workforce. @rollsroycecars are famous & iconic because of the workers’ craft & expertise. This is a testament to the organising efforts of the @unitetheunion reps at Goodwood. pic.twitter.com/gS6Darn4b3 — Sharon Graham (@UniteSharon) December 16, 2022

The one-year deal will represent a hike of between 14.8% and 17.6% for grades of workers represented by the union.

Agreement was reached after workers voted to take industrial action if they did not receive a pay rise in line with the cost of living.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a top notch pay deal for the Rolls-Royce workforce.

“Rolls-Royce Motor Cars are famous and iconic because of the workers’ craft and expertise.

“For years the workers had been underpaid and undervalued but that’s changing – the union has won the best pay deal since the site opened.”

A spokesman for the company said: “In the course of our normal pay negotiations process, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars was pleased that Unite the Union supported and recommended a positive pay deal.

“We can confirm that a pay rise of 10% will be awarded to all those covered by our collective bargaining agreement from January 2023.

“Negotiations were cordial and constructive throughout.”