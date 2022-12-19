More than half of homes do not meet 2025 energy efficiency target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than half of homes do not meet 2025 energy efficiency target

By Press Association
December 19 2022, 12.04am
Renters could spend less on heating if their insulation was improved. (Yui Mok/PA)
Renters could spend less on heating if their insulation was improved. (Yui Mok/PA)

More than half of all rental homes in the UK do not comply with new energy efficiency standards that are set to come into law in just three years, revealing the massive bill that is set to face landlords.

New data shows that 56% of properties in the country do not have enough insulation to qualify for a so-called EPC rating of C or above.

Buildings are scored for their energy efficiency, getting a rating of between A and G for the EPC system. A+ is the best score that a home can receive, showing that it is able to hold its heat better than other buildings.

At the end of 2025, new Government rules means that any home rented out under a new contract needs to have a C rating or above. By 2028, all rentals have to be up to that level.

Data compiled for LandTech, a property data platform, showed that 57% of socially rented homes have an EPC rating of C or above, meaning they meet the standard.

But it still means that more than four in 10 homes rented out by councils will need to upgrade their insulation, leaving cash-strapped councils facing massive construction bills.

But private landlords face an even bigger bill, as the data showed that nearly two thirds (64%) of private rentals do not live up to the standards.

“Despite almost half of all social housing being below the proposed compliance levels, we’re hugely encouraged that social housing (whether local authorities or housing associations) has a 21 percentage point lead on private rental stock in terms of having a higher percentage EPC of C and above,” said Jonny Britton, co-founder of LandTech.

“The concern for the future is that cash-strapped local authorities still have much to do to reach the minimum standards, with costs likely to run into the millions in order to upgrade social rented housing stock.

“New builds, however, are the clear winner in that developers have taken active control of the issue, and many are in fact turning the debate to how to keep new properties cool amidst our extended summers due to climate change.”

He added: “Although a cost burden to landlords, our hope is that the rush to insulate and improve below C rated properties leads to a mini boom to the trades specialising in these areas, and the reduction of energy bills for tenants.

“The biggest winner is of course the environment, so it’s within everyone’s interest to get behind the cause immediately.”

