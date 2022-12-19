UK stocks stabilise as energy gains offset retail losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK stocks stabilise as energy gains offset retail losses

By Press Association
December 19 2022, 5.22pm
Energy and industrial stocks helped lift London’s top index higher on Monday, starting the week off on a more optimistic note as investors prepare to wind down for the Christmas holidays (Nick Ansell/ PA)
Energy and industrial stocks helped lift London's top index higher on Monday, starting the week off on a more optimistic note as investors prepare to wind down for the Christmas holidays (Nick Ansell/ PA)

Energy and industrial stocks helped lift London’s top index higher on Monday, starting the week off on a more optimistic note as investors prepare to wind down for the Christmas holidays.

The FTSE 100 reversed heavy losses suffered last week when investors were reeling from the Bank of England and European Central Bank’s interest rate hikes.

But a rebound in oil prices helped lift energy giants BP and Shell, which were among the biggest gainers on the blue-chip index back on Monday.

Meanwhile, Next, JD Sports, Frasers Group, and B&Q owner Kingfisher sunk towards the bottom as widespread rail strikes continue to dampen the important Christmas trading period for UK retailers.

The FTSE 100 closed 0.4% higher, or 29.19 points, at 7,361.31.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It has been a modestly positive start to the week for European markets after the declines of last week and as we head into the dying embers of a year that has seen some significant volatility and weakness.

“Basic resources have seen a modest rebound on the back of a pledge by the Chinese government to stabilise the economy in the coming weeks, despite continued rising Covid infections.

“Retailers have taken a bit of a nosedive after retail consultancy Springboard revealed that footfall on the high street during last week fell by 4.6% due to the cumulative effects of the rail strikes and cold weather.

“Coming on top of a weak November retail sales number earlier this month, there is rising concern that we could see further warnings on profits when we get the latest retail trading updates at the beginning of January.”

Elsewhere in Europe, the German Dax was up 0.36% and the French Cac was up 0.32%.

It was a gloomier start to trading for stocks across the pond, with the US S&P 500 down 0.55% and Dow Jones down around 0.15% when European markets closed.

The pound gained 0.3% against the US dollar and was trading at 1.2176 dollars.

In company news, Tesco is facing a landmark lawsuit over forced labour allegations at VK Garment Factory in Thailand.

A group of 130 former employees are suing Tesco and auditing specialists Intertek for “alleged negligence and unjust enrichment”, which Tesco said were “incredibly serious” allegations.

The news did not affect Tesco’s share price, however, which was 0.63% higher at the end of the day.

Private healthcare operator Spire has snapped up The Doctors Clinic Group in a £12 million deal, meaning it will take over its 200 corporate clients and 22 private GP clinics.

Spire said that, under its ownership, the firm is expected to break even in 2023 before becoming profitable in 2024. Shares in Spire were up 0.45%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Melrose Industries, up 3.95p to 128p, Airtel Africa, up 3.1p to 113p, BP, up 11.2p to 466.6p, Shell, up 44p to 2,287p, and CRH, up 62p to 3,233.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Dechra Pharmaceuticals, down 104p to 2,628p, London Stock Exchange Group, down 206p to 7,134p, Rightmove, down 14.6p to 516.6p, Auto Trader, down 12.6p to 521.8p, and JD Sports Fashion, down 2.45p to 115.65p.

