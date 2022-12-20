Energy and mining firms save FTSE from drop as Japanese bond decision weighs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Energy and mining firms save FTSE from drop as Japanese bond decision weighs

By Press Association
December 20 2022, 5.23pm
The FTSE 100 closed slightly up on Tuesday (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The FTSE 100 closed slightly up on Tuesday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Shares in London closed slightly in the green after trading in negative territory for much of the day, as news from Japan weighed on global markets.

Helped by its natural resource companies, the FTSE 100 had added 9.31 points to end the day on 7,370.62.

The 0.1% rise came amid rises for Glencore, Antofagasta and Centrica among others, while some of the exchange’s biggest banks also marked a strong day.

“In the UK the FTSE 100 was inflated by oil and mining energy giants with investors betting that new Covid cases won’t derail China’s big reopening push,” said AJ Bell financial analyst Danni Hewson.

“But as the winter of discontent looks likely to stretch well into next year as further rail strike dates are announced, the more domestically focused FTSE 250 couldn’t get out of reverse gear.”

Globally, markets were dealing with the news that Japan would make changes to the yield on its Government bonds. The decision was seen as hawkish for a normally dovish central bank.

“Generally, US markets were pretty subdued going into Tuesday as Wall Street absorbed a surprise move by the Bank of Japan which really caught investors on the hop,” Ms Hewson said.

Shortly after close in Europe, the S&P 500 was down 0.1% and the Dow Jones was trading flat, having been down earlier in the day.

In Europe both Germany’s Dax and France’s Cac 40 index lost 0.4% each.

The price of a pound rose ever so slightly, trading at a little over 1.21 against the dollar. Against the euro it fell by around 0.2 cents to 1.14.

In company news, Ryanair has managed to reach a deal with its pilots in Ireland after months of discussion.

The airline said that its four-year pay deal will restore the pay cuts that pilots took during the Covid pandemic immediately. It follows a similar deal in July which promised similar terms for all pilots outside Ireland and Belgium.

Meanwhile, lender TSB was hit by a nearly £49 million fine by the Financial Conduct Authority after a 2018 upgrade of its IT systems left more than five million people unable to access their online bank.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Antofagasta, up 47.5p to 1,518.5p, Centrica, up 2.4p to 94.38p, Glencore, up 11.2p to 548p, Endeavour Mining, up 31p to 1,732p, and HSBC, up 7.05p to 502.8p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Sage, down 21.6p to 749.6p, Hargreaves Lansdown, down 19p to 831.8p, Airtel Africa, down 3p to 110.5p, JD Sports, down 2p to 113.25p, and Schroders, down 9p to 430.2p.

