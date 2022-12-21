Unions choosing to ‘inflict harm’ on patients with ambulance strikes – Barclay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Unions choosing to ‘inflict harm’ on patients with ambulance strikes – Barclay

By Press Association
December 21 2022, 12.03am Updated: December 21 2022, 8.18am
Soldiers training to cover for striking ambulance staff (Victoria Jones/PA)
Soldiers training to cover for striking ambulance staff (Victoria Jones/PA)

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has accused trade unions of making a “conscious decision” to “inflict harm” on patients as thousands of ambulance staff walk out on the first of two one-day strikes.

Mr Barclay urged the public to take “extra care” after last ditch talks with the unions on Tuesday failed to avert planned industrial action by around 25,000 staff in England and Wales.

As NHS leaders warned they could not guarantee patient safety, the unions  angrily accused the Government of putting lives at risk by refusing to engage with them on the issue of pay.

But writing in The Daily Telegraph , Mr Barclay said: “We now know that the NHS contingency plans will not cover all 999 calls.

“Ambulance unions have made a conscious choice to inflict harm on
patients.”

Union leaders insisted there would still be cover for the most serious calls through a series of local agreements.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said claims many serious calls would receive no response were “misleading” and “at worst deliberately scaremongering” by ministers.

Christina McAnea, the Unison general secretary, said that if there were any deaths during the strike it would “absolutely” be the fault of the Government.

“They have been totally irresponsible,” she told TalkTV. “It’s completely irresponsible of them to refuse to open any kind of discussions or negotiations with us.”

Earlier, the NHS Confederation and NHS Providers, which collectively represent all NHS organisations, wrote to the Prime Minister warning they were entering “dangerous territory” and urging him to end to the deadlock.

“With less than 24 hours to go until the ambulance strike, there is deep worry among NHS leaders about the level of harm and risk that could occur to patients tomorrow and beyond,” they said.

However, appearing before the Commons Liaison  Committee, Rishi Sunak was adamant that the Government could not accede to inflationary pay claims which would simply stoke soaring prices.

Meanwhile, nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland – who held a second 12-hour stoppage on Tuesday in support of their pay claim – said they will be announcing further strike dates on Friday unless ministers come forward with new proposals.

Soldiers preparing to provide support for ambulance crews during the strike
Soldiers preparing to provide support for ambulance crews during the strike (Victoria Jones/PA)

With fewer ambulances on the road, ministers have appealed to people to drink responsibly, think again about contact sports and avoid running on icy roads.

Around 600 armed forces personnel are being deployed to cover for striking ambulance staff, providing support for paramedics, although their role will be strictly limited.

They are not due to be sent on critical emergency callouts or carry out clinical tasks and will not be allowed to break red lights or turn on blue lights when driving.

As the Government’s Cobra civil contingencies committee prepared to meet again on Wednesday to discuss the situation, Mr Barclay insisted patient safety was his “number one priority”.

“The Government and NHS colleagues have been working to protect safe staffing levels,” he said in a statement.

“However, there will be fewer ambulances on the road due to industrial action and the NHS will be prioritising those with life-threatening needs.

“My message to the public is to take extra care tomorrow and plan your activity accordingly. You may also want to check up on more vulnerable friends, family and neighbours.”

The industrial action affects all the ambulance trusts in England – apart from East of England and the Isle of Wight – and all those in Wales, with each of the unions involved striking at slightly different times.

Unison’s actions runs from noon until midnight on Wednesday while the GMB action runs from midnight Tuesday to midnight on Wednesday, and Unite’s from midnight Tuesday to midday on Wednesday.

It is expected that all category 1 calls – the most life-threatening such as cardiac arrest – will still be responded to along with the most serious category 2 calls which covers serious conditions, such as stroke or chest pain.

Following the unions’ meeting with Mr Barclay, Ms McAnea said it appeared the Health Secretary’s “hands are tied” on the issue of pay as she warned that further strikes in January were now on the cards.

“He was concerned about the strike, sympathetic to ambulance and other health workers but has no room for manoeuvre apparently, so I don’t know where we go with this,” she said.

“His hands are tied apparently… he has to decide where the money goes and it’s not going to staff.”

