WeShop brushes off stock market turbulence with aims to stick to IPO plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

WeShop brushes off stock market turbulence with aims to stick to IPO plans

By Press Association
December 23 2022, 9.02am
Community-owned social ecommerce platform WeShop has said it remains on track for an initial public offering in New York next year despite market turbulence as the UK tech firm sets its sights on cracking the US. (WeShop/PA)
Community-owned social ecommerce platform WeShop has said it remains on track for an initial public offering in New York next year despite market turbulence as the UK tech firm sets its sights on cracking the US. (WeShop/PA)

Community-owned social ecommerce platform WeShop has said it remains on track for an initial public offering in New York next year despite market turbulence as the UK tech firm sets its sights on cracking the US.

The group – the world’s first shoppable social network that is owned by customers – has said it will stick with plans to go public on the Nasdaq tech-heavy index in New York within 12 months of its July launch.

Chairman Richard Griffiths told the PA news agency the group hopes to launch in the US at the end of the first quarter or start of the second, followed by a flotation in the third.

The firm is aiming to give away up to 90% of its business to shoppers on the platform, offering them 20% of every purchase price as investment shares, which they can cash in after 12 months of ownership.

It wants to take on the might of retail titans such as Amazon with its unique community-owed model.

WeShop chairman Richard Griffiths wants to launch in the US in the early part of next year (WeShop/PA)

But volatile stock markets have seen a marked slowdown in initial public offerings (IPOs) in recent months, with equity listings on the Nasdaq down by around 80% this year.

Mr Griffiths said the listing would be dependent on being able to achieve the right valuation, but he pledged to allow customers to cash in, should a flotation be delayed.

He said: “We’re always subject to the vagaries of the market, but I’d be surprised if we don’t attract a decent valuation.

“If we don’t think we’ll achieve the right valuation, then we’ll have back-up plans.”

WeShop plans to offer to buy out shoppers’ shares in cash after the 12-month lock-in if the listing is delayed, although the firm is hoping that customers will choose to hold on to their stock.

“We hope that people will hold on to their shares and take advantage of the growth in the business and their share price,” said Mr Griffiths.

The group – whose backers including Cazoo founder and boss Alex Chesterman, Betfair co-founder Andrew Black and former Formula One driver Nigel Mansell and his son Leo – now has more than 60,000 registered users and has awarded around 300,000 shares to customers since launch.

Its growth plans have been more restrained than it first envisaged, having initially been aiming for about 100,000 members within the first two to three months.

Mr Griffiths said the group wanted to ensure its technology and customer services support teams were robust enough before ramping up expansion.

It has an army of hundreds of social media influencers waiting in the wings, but the group is bringing them on board in a measured manner, though it has already signed up stars from Love Island and Coronation Street to its ranks.

“The growth profile has been one that’s been controlled,” Mr Griffiths said.

“We’re letting the reins go a little bit more now and we’ll continue to do that,” he added.

Sales made through the site have jumped from around £256,000 by gross merchandise value in July, to around £1 million in October and £2.1 million in November, which was buoyed by Black Friday as well as a special WeShop shares promotion.

Mr Griffiths said that while WeShop is bracing for a year of significant expansion, the group is mindful of the pressures facing the brands and retailers on its platform from the cost-of-living crisis, with the added misery of a series of postal strikes in their busiest season.

“It’s going to be a huge challenge over the next six months for the retail sector – we’ll see a lot of casualties… and opportunities for people to buy the players who are over-leveraged,” said Mr Griffiths.

“They’re horrible conditions for everybody, but we’re trying to build a community that can help each other.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
unknown reporter - CR0040413 - New County Hotel incident with emergency services in attendance - - Picture show scenes from the incident fire crews with crane -- York Place / County Place, Perth - Monday 2nd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match

Editor's Picks

Most Commented