FTSE 100 edges up in lacklustre pre-Christmas session

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

FTSE 100 edges up in lacklustre pre-Christmas session

By Press Association
December 23 2022, 1.50pm
(Nick Ansell/ PA)
(Nick Ansell/ PA)

The FTSE 100 closed fractionally up on Friday as investors lacked enthusiasm in UK stocks in the last half-day of trading before Christmas.

A short-lived “Santa rally” boosted London markets on Wednesday, but it fizzled out towards the end of the week and retail stocks were among the biggest fallers on the FTSE 100.

Despite it being typically the busiest shopping day of the year, investors appeared less hopeful about the prospects for retailers this festive season with Royal Mail strikes and cost concerns dampening sales forecasts for many shops.

Budget retailer B&M, retailer Frasers Group and luxury fashion brand Burberry all saw share prices dwindle on Friday.

The FTSE 100 closed 3.73 points higher, or 0.05%, at 7,473.01.

Matt Britzman, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Today was forecast to be the busiest shopping day of the year, according to Sensormatic, but there is a chance the peak shopping period may well have passed in the UK, as consumers heeded warnings to buy early to avoid disappointment due to strikes.

“It’s unlikely bricks and mortar stores will offset the drop in online demand due to Royal Mail walkouts, given strikes by rail workers are also disrupting travel into town and city centres.

“Shoppers are also set to remain cautious given the latest GDP snapshot showed real household incomes falling 0.5% during the third quarter, a trend that is likely to have continued into the final few months of the year.”

But analysts said London’s leading index was in a better position ahead of Christmas than other leading global markets which have suffered heavier losses during the year.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, said: “In such a tough year for stocks, it is an achievement for the FTSE 100 to finish for Christmas more or less flat for the year so far, while others have suffered much more.

“But with the global economy staring a recession in the face there is unlikely to be too much optimism heading into the new year.”

The German Dax edged up 0.27% on Friday, ending the week on a more positive note despite suffering bigger losses during the year as Europe’s largest economy was rocked by war in Ukraine, the energy crisis and higher inflation.

The French Cac closed down 0.14%. In the US, markets had not yet opened.

The pound was strengthening when markets closed, up 0.16% to trade at 1.2059 against the US dollar, and creeping up 0.01% to 1.1357 against the euro.

Brent crude oil was also enjoying an end-of-the-week uplift, moving 2.2% higher to 82.76 US dollars per barrel.

In company news, shares in Boohoo finished for Christmas at its lowest closing price for seven years after analysts at Stifel slashed their guidance for the online retailer.

The brokerage cut its rating on Boohoo to “hold” from “buy”, lowering its price target to 40p from 165p, with analysts struggling to see growth catalysts in the short term.

The fast fashion group saw its shares fall 0.2p to 34.75p at the early close.

Next was a beneficiary of the latest update by Stifel. The high street stalwart edged 8p higher to 5,606p after Stifel recommended investors buy the stock.

Elsewhere, David Beckham-backed cannabinoid business Cellular Goods slumped in value after posting widening losses for the past year.

The company, which is developing skincare products using cannabis-derived chemicals, recorded a £5.99 million pre-tax loss for the year to August 31, growing from a £3.33 million loss last year.

Shares slid by 0.225p to 0.725p on Friday.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were DS Smith, up 5.5p at 324.5p, Pershing Square, up 45p at 2,890p, Centrica, up 1.48p at 96.72p, Prudential, up 17p at 1,116.5p, and Anglo American, up 45.5p at 3,249.5p.

The biggest fallers were Pearson, down 8p at 937.6p, London Stock Exchange Group, down 58p at 7,130p, National Grid, down 8p at 989.6p, B&M, down 3.3p at 408.8p, and BAE Systems, down 6.6p at 855p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
unknown reporter - CR0040413 - New County Hotel incident with emergency services in attendance - - Picture show scenes from the incident fire crews with crane -- York Place / County Place, Perth - Monday 2nd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match

Editor's Picks

Most Commented