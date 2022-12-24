Almost 400 pubs close in England and Wales in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Almost 400 pubs close in England and Wales in 2022

By Press Association
December 24 2022, 12.02am
Chains secure the doors of a closed pub in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Chains secure the doors of a closed pub in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

More than 32 pubs disappeared from communities in England and Wales each month in 2022 as rocketing energy bills and staffing pressures forced businesses to shut for the final time.

New analysis of official government data by real estate adviser Altus group found the overall number of pubs slid by 386 during the year.

The total number of pubs in England and Wales, including those vacant and being offered to let, fell to 39,787 in December compared with 40,173 at the same point last year.

Nevertheless, the number of pubs shutting their doors for good was 13.1% lower than recorded in 2021, reflecting a more resilient year for UK pub-goers despite the turbulent economic backdrop.

The latest figures showed that 50 pubs vanished in Wales over the year.

Pubs have been grappling with soaring energy costs, rising food prices and weakened consumer demand throughout the year and predict further challenges in 2023.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) warned earlier this month that venues have already reduced their hours or menus to address these concerns, amid fears many pubs could be forced to shut without further support, particularly regarding energy bills.

The data highlights the number of pubs which have disappeared from communities through either being demolished or converted for other use, such as homes or offices.

A total of 2,663 pubs have vanished from cities, towns and villages over the past five years.

Altus Group’s Ben Nelson said: “Many publicans that I speak to are worried that this could be their last Christmas and really needed certainty about future support.

“High operating costs and low margins make plots attractive for alternative investment and use so continued support is vital to protect pubs as they play an important role at the heart of their local communities.”

Hospitality business were among those to receive energy bill support through the Government’s energy bills relief scheme, however, the current scheme only runs until the end of March.

The sector is shrouded by uncertainty over further support, with the Government confirming that it will announce its next plan to support firms with their energy bills in the new year.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Labour Party Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds (Beresford Hodge/PA)

Labour’s shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “The revolving door of ministers has left hospitality firms in the lurch for months, with no idea what their energy bills will be in 2023.

“Hospitality firms having to reduce their hours or close in their most profitable season is testament of government failure to tackle the cost of doing business crisis.”

