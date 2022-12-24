Number of Christmas Eve shoppers jumps to ‘unusual’ level amid rail strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Number of Christmas Eve shoppers jumps to ‘unusual’ level amid rail strikes

By Press Association
December 24 2022, 3.36pm
Footfall across all UK retail destinations up to 12pm on Saturday was 9.2% higher than last week (Aaron Chown/PA)
The number of in-person shoppers has jumped to an “unusual” level on Christmas Eve amid rail strikes.

Footfall across all UK retail destinations up to 12 noon on Saturday was 9.2% higher than last week, and 1% up on December 23, when shoppers faced no travel restrictions, data from industry analyst Springboard shows.

It comes amid a walkout by thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) with trains to stop running early, while some routes have no services all day.

The data showed consumers were instead shopping locally rather than travelling into cities, experts said.

Christmas shopping
Research showed high numbers of consumers were shopping locally (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said: “Over the period up to 12pm on Christmas Eve footfall across UK retail destinations was remarkably resilient given the challenges with travel facing shoppers due to the rail strikes.

“Footfall across all UK retail destinations was 1% higher than on December 23 and 9.2% higher than on the previous Saturday when there were rail strikes also.

“This pattern of footfall is unusual for Christmas Eve, as typically footfall peaks on December 23 and is then lower on Christmas Eve as people travel to their Christmas destinations.

“The uplift from last Saturday is a result of consumers not being able to reach their chosen shopping destination due to the rail strikes on December 17, and many people would have opted to travel yesterday to avoid the possibility of not being able to reach their chosen destination.

“By far the greatest leap in footfall from last Saturday of 26.4% occurred in retail parks, which is clearly a result of customer demand for food and grocery shopping. In shopping centres footfall was also higher than last Saturday (7.4%) and 2.1% higher in high streets.

“However, central London and other city centres around the UK are still feeling the loss of shoppers due to the rail strike, with footfall 14.9% lower than last Saturday in central London and 13.2% lower in other city centres.

“In contrast in outer London high streets footfall was 11.7% higher than last Saturday and 9.8% higher in market towns, demonstrating that many shoppers are choosing to shop locally and therefore avoid the need to travel long distances.”

Across all UK retail destinations, footfall is up 5.7% compared to Christmas Eve last year, but 17.1% lower than 2019.

