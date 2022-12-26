How to grab a bargain and avoid pitfalls in the Boxing Day sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How to grab a bargain and avoid pitfalls in the Boxing Day sales

By Press Association
December 26 2022, 12.04am Updated: December 26 2022, 7.59am
Boxing Day shoppers will be trying particularly hard this year to get the best value for money they can, as everyday bills surge (Tim Goode/PA)
Boxing Day shoppers will be trying particularly hard this year to get the best value for money as everyday bills surge.

Reena Sewraz, a Which? money expert, said: “No matter what you are in the market for in the Boxing Day sales, there are ways to keep costs down and even earn money as you shop.

“Take time to identify the products you really want and check that the ‘deal’ you’re seeing represents a genuine saving.

“That way, you can beat the hype and be confident that you’ll emerge from the post-Christmas sales with quality products that will last for years to come – and all for a bargain price.”

With the cost-of-living crisis putting pressure on household budgets, consumer group Which? has compiled some tips to help those seeking value for their money:

1. Make sure deals are genuine. 

Do not assume a deal is worth it just because it claims to offer a big saving.

Offers such as: “Was £100, now £50” may exaggerate discounts, Which? cautioned.

The consumer group has previously looked at products on “special offer” and found several items were actually listed at their lower price for longer than they were at their full price over the course of a year.

Ideally, shoppers will have made a note of items they are interested in advance and used price tracking websites to check the history of the price.

An item that is discounted in one store could well be on sale for an even better price elsewhere, so it is worth shopping around. If you are shopping in-store, do a quick online check on your phone to check for better prices, Which? suggests.

2. Avoid fake reviews.

Shoppers should be wary of fake, paid-for or misleading user reviews when shopping online, Which? warned.

It suggested reading through reviews, and keep an eye out for anything suspect.

Red flags include multiple reviews being posted around the same time, overwhelming praise and the same phrases popping up in separate reviews. Check if reviewers are verified purchasers, though this alone will not guarantee authenticity.

One way to get a more balanced view of a product is to ignore the five star ratings and check the four, three and two star reviews, the consumer group suggested.

3. Be cautious about “buy now, pay later”.

Online stores are increasingly promoting buy now, pay later (BNPL) options but Which? found that shoppers often are not fully aware of the potential consequences and that overspending may be encouraged, potentially landing people in debt.

The consumer group suggested taking the time to read and understand the terms and conditions, and potential risks, before rushing ahead with a purchase.

The terms of buy now, pay later agreements may vary depending on what firm is providing the service and some may include certain customer protections.

A spokesperson for BNPL service Clearpay said: “Clearpay advises shoppers to buy only what you can afford, schedule repayments to sync up with paychecks, and use email and text message reminders to make sure your payments are made on time and you have money in your account.”

4. Earn cashback as you shop.

Shoppers can claim cashback on their purchases via websites and apps such as Quidco and TopCashback.

Retailers may offer cashback as a fixed amount or a percentage of the purchase.

Be aware that you will need to use the cashback website’s link for your purchase to be counted.

Cashback may not track, although you could try raising a claim for it, and it could take months to reach your account.

Which? said it is still important to compare upfront costs first, as even the most generous cashback offers may not compensate for a high price.

Cashback could be viewed as an added bonus if you are set on buying an item anyway.

5. Watch out for unsafe products.

Which? investigations have previously found problems with illegal Christmas lights that failed to meet the requirements of the Electrical Equipment (Safety) regulations, baby carriers that failed to meet basic safety standards and dangerous children’s toys being sold on online marketplaces.

6. Know your rights.

Some retailers extend their returns periods around the festive season to give people more time to take back unwanted gifts. Checking a store’s returns policy before you buy something means you will know exactly when you will need to take it back if you want to.

Bear in mind that you have more rights when you shop online than in-store.

7. Beware of scams.

Online scams are rife, with many people facing unsolicited texts, emails and calls from fraudsters trying to take advantage of uncertainty and the increase in online shopping.

Delivery text scams are common – some fraudsters claim you need to pay an “unpaid shipping fee” and include a link for you to follow from where they could steal your details. Watch out for the warning signs of a scam and do all you can to check a message is authentic before you click on any links.

